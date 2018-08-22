Brazil lifts import restrictions on Fukushima products

JIJI

SAO PAULO – The Brazilian government said Tuesday it has lifted import restrictions on agricultural products and food from Fukushima Prefecture introduced after the 2011 nuclear accident in the prefecture.

The removal was requested by the central government and the Fukushima Prefectural Government. The Brazilian government made the move during a visit from Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, special adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency on Monday.

Brazil introduced import restrictions on Japanese food products soon after the nuclear accident began.

It relaxed the regulations drastically in December 2012, but products from Fukushima remained under restrictions, including the mandatory submission of certificates of origin and official documents on radiation test results.

During a visit to Brazil in October last year, Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori expressed his wish to restore trust in Japanese agricultural products by clearing misunderstandings and wiping out negative rumors.

At a news conference Tuesday, Miyakoshi said many countries are making moves to relax or remove import restrictions on Fukushima products, adding that Japan follows strict radiation safety standards.

Brazil was the last Latin American country to lift import restrictions on Fukushima products.

The number of countries and regions with such restrictions has dropped to 25, according to the Fukushima government’s website.

