Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha denied bail again
Kem Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, casts his ballot at a polling station in Phnom Penh during the June 2017 local elections. | AFP-JIJI

/

Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha denied bail again

AFP-JIJI

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha was denied bail Wednesday after almost a year in jail on treason charges that critics say were trumped up by premier Hun Sen to gift himself a free run in last month’s election.

Kem Sokha was detained as part of a crackdown last year on the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

The party was dissolved in November, leaving Hun Sen to extend his 33-year stay in office at July’s polls where his party won every parliamentary seat in a vote without a credible opposition.

On Wednesday the Supreme Court in capital Phnom Penh rejected an appeal by Kem Sokha’s lawyers to give him bail on grounds of ill health.

Prosecutor Ouk Kimsith argued that if released, Kem Sokha could provoke “unrest in the society. … His release would affect the political stability.”

The opposition leader, held in a remote prison near the Vietnamese border, was not present at the hearing.

But lawyer Chan Chen said the 65-year-old leader needed to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He suffers from hypertension and diabetes, which his lawyers say has been exacerbated by his protracted jail time.

“My client did not commit the crimes,” Chan Chen said.

His trial is yet to start.

The CNRP, which posed the most legitimate threat to Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), was dissolved two months after Kem Sokha’s arrest.

Without a viable opposition taking part in the election, the CPP swept all 125 parliamentary seats, rendering the country a one-party state.

Kem Sokha’s supporters had hoped he would be freed once the result was beyond dispute.

Human Rights Watch called for Kem Sokha’s immediate release, labeling the charges “fabricated” and “preposterous.”

“The government’s treatment of Kem Sokha and other political prisoners will lend insight into Cambodia’s future after July’s sham election,” HRW’s Brad Adams said in a statement late Tuesday.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An anchor for China's top broadcaster is seen in a screenshot from an English-language video uploaded to YouTube on Monday night sarcastically blasting U.S. President Donald Trump.
China's top broadcaster sarcastically thanks Trump for making rival great again
China's top broadcaster has taken to YouTube to roast U.S. President Donald Trump, in a sarcastic video titled "Thanks Mr. Trump, you are GREAT!" mocking the American leader over his trade policy t...
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pauses during a news conference in Canberra on Tuesday.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, fighting for political life, dumps tax policy
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's grip on power slipped further on Wednesday when he was forced to abandon his centerpiece tax policy and a conservative rival in his own party canvass...
U.S. Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, speaks during a news conference at the Seoul Foreign Correspondents Club in the South Korean capital Wednesday.
U.S. Forces Korea commander says pressure key to nuclear diplomacy
The commander of U.S. forces in South Korea said Wednesday that he's cautiously optimistic nuclear diplomacy will work out with North Korea. But he also said Seoul and Washington must continue to a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kem Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, casts his ballot at a polling station in Phnom Penh during the June 2017 local elections. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,