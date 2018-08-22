Shinkansen operator JR Tokai holds drill involving knife attacker
A security guard approaches a man playing the role of a knife-wielding perpetrator with a two-pronged weapon on Wednesday during a drill conducted by Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) on a bullet train at a stockyard in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture. | KYODO

Shinkansen operator JR Tokai holds drill involving knife attacker

Kyodo

SHIZUOKA – Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) on Wednesday conducted its first drill involving a knife-wielding attacker on a bullet train following a deadly rampage on a shinkansen train in June.

Based on the scenario that a knife-wielding man is in a train car, members of the crew armed with shields approached the perpetrator from both the front and rear of the car, and security officials subdued him with a two-pronged weapon commonly used by police.

The drill was carried out at a stockyard in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture.

This month JR Tokai began installing shields and sprays on bullet train cars operating on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line and is expected to complete the installation by the end of this year.

In the wake of the June attack, the operator has been beefing up security measures by bolstering patrols and introducing a new smartphone group chat system for crew members to swiftly share information.

Mamoru Tanaka, the head of JR Tokai’s shinkansen railway business, said, “We want to make sure we put priority on passengers’ safety under any circumstances.”

But JR Tokai and other shinkansen operators have shied away from introducing body or baggage inspections for shinkansen passengers for fear of sacrificing convenience.

Many bullet train services in Japan, including the Tokaido Shinkansen Line that connects Tokyo and Shin-Osaka, are competing with airline services.

In early June, a man went on a random attack with a cleaver on a crowded shinkansen bullet train bound for Shin-Osaka Station from Tokyo, killing a man and injuring two women.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Powerful typhoon set to batter western Japan later this week as another storm skirts Kyushu
A strong typhoon approaching western Japan could make landfall sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday in an area that was already left battered by massive flooding and landslides last mo...
A whiteboard set up at Akita Station is seen Wednesday filled with messages of gratitude for the baseball team of Kanaashi Nogyo High School, which represented Akita Prefecture in the National High School Baseball Championship and finished runners-up on Tuesday.
Koshien baseball tournament runners-up 'Kana-no' remain hot topic across Japan
A day after a northeastern public agricultural high school finished second in the popular Koshien summer baseball tournament on Tuesday, the nation was still abuzz over its victories against powerh...
Some 30 species of birds, including thrushes, have visited a green area at Canon Inc.'s headquarters in Tokyo's Ota Ward.
Japanese firms creating green areas to boost biodiversity at factories
With a goal of preserving nearby ecosystems, Japanese manufacturers are stepping up efforts to create areas of greenery within the premises of their factories, which are gradually becoming resti...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A security guard approaches a man playing the role of a knife-wielding perpetrator with a two-pronged weapon on Wednesday during a drill conducted by Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) on a bullet train at a stockyard in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , ,