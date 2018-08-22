Japanese favoring Western-style gravestones for their cost and sturdiness: industry survey
Japanese-style gravestones have declined in popularity in recent years. | GETTY IMAGES

Japanese favoring Western-style gravestones for their cost and sturdiness: industry survey

Kyodo

The number of people who purchased traditional Japanese-style gravestones has halved over the past 14 years but Western-style memorials remain popular options, and those with designs unique to the deceased have experienced a sharp rise, according to an annual industry survey.

This year’s survey by a Tokyo-based national association of gravestone dealers shows the average cost of gravestones was ¥1.63 million, down from ¥1.74 million in 2004.

Customers attached great importance to the color of the stones and quality of the materials, as well as cost.

“Reflecting economic conditions and concerns about natural disasters, customers prefer the types of gravestones that are reasonably priced and sturdy, as well as those that represent the character of the deceased,” said Go Yoshida, the head of the association.

The association has carried out the survey every year since 2004. This year, 2,437 customers who purchased gravestones from around 300 affiliated stores of the association responded to the survey.

The most popular option was Western-style gravestones, which were purchased by 43.7 percent of the total respondents. Purchases of such stones surpassed Japanese-style memorials for the first time in 2015.

Western-style gravestones are not only more reasonably priced than Japanese ones — saving customers tens of thousands of yen — but also earthquake-resilient as the stones are typically wider, while Japanese memorials are taller and tend to fall over more easily.

Demand for such gravestones has surged since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, which devastated Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures as well as other surrounding areas.

A total of 35.2 percent of the total respondents purchased Japanese-style graves, which is believed to have become prevalent among commoners during the Edo Period (1603-1868). The percentage has declined steadily from 66.5 percent in 2004, when the association started the annual survey.

Designs that reflect the lifestyles or hobbies during one’s lifetime, such as the shape of a sake barrel or a piano, have increased in recent years.

The percentage of those who purchased uniquely designed gravestones was just 6.1 percent in 2004, but it rose to 16.2 percent this year, an increase of about 3 percentage points from 2017.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Powerful typhoon set to batter western Japan later this week as another storm skirts Kyushu
A strong typhoon approaching western Japan could make landfall sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday in an area that was already left battered by massive flooding and landslides last mo...
A whiteboard set up at Akita Station is seen Wednesday filled with messages of gratitude for the baseball team of Kanaashi Nogyo High School, which represented Akita Prefecture in the National High School Baseball Championship and finished runners-up on Tuesday.
Koshien baseball tournament runners-up 'Kana-no' remain hot topic across Japan
A day after a northeastern public agricultural high school finished second in the popular Koshien summer baseball tournament on Tuesday, the nation was still abuzz over its victories against powerh...
Some 30 species of birds, including thrushes, have visited a green area at Canon Inc.'s headquarters in Tokyo's Ota Ward.
Japanese firms creating green areas to boost biodiversity at factories
With a goal of preserving nearby ecosystems, Japanese manufacturers are stepping up efforts to create areas of greenery within the premises of their factories, which are gradually becoming resti...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japanese-style gravestones have declined in popularity in recent years. | GETTY IMAGES

,