Iconic Japanese mascot Kumamon to become YouTuber
Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, attends an event in Tokyo in February 2014. | AFP-JIJI

Iconic Japanese mascot Kumamon to become YouTuber

Kyodo

KUMAMOTO – Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, will debut as a YouTuber next month, sharing online its experiences with sports, arts and crafts in multiple languages, the local government said Wednesday.

Starting Sept. 3, a two-minute video featuring the official mascot of the southwestern prefecture will be uploaded onto its YouTube account every Monday. The videos can also be viewed on Kumamon’s official website.

The videos will have English subtitles, while versions with French, German, Chinese and Korean subtitles will be made available later, according to the prefectural government.

The first episode will feature Kumamon being ordered by Gov. Ikuo Kabashima to become a YouTuber. The prefectural government said it plans to release some 40 Kumamon videos in total.

“We hope to make Kumamon a character beloved by people around the world,” Kabashima said.

Kumamoto was rocked by deadly earthquakes in April 2016, and the mascot has been used to help reconstruction efforts, with local businesses given permission to use its image free of charge upon approval by the government.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel salute on the flight deck of helicopter carrier Kaga in March last year. The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it will dispatch three destroyers to the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean from Sunday through October, including Kaga.
Japan to send helicopter destroyer for rare long-term joint exercises in South China Sea and Indi...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force will hold joint military exercises with five Asian navies and the U.S. during a rare long-term dispatch to the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, the Defense Minis...
Yukio Edano
CDP leader Yukio Edano eyeing Bernie Sanders meeting in first visit to U.S. as party chief
Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, will make a six-day trip to the United States from Sept. 11 in his first overseas visit since the main opposition party was f...
Image Not Available
Powerful typhoon set to batter western Japan later this week as another storm skirts Kyushu
A strong typhoon approaching western Japan could make landfall sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday in an area that was already left battered by massive flooding and landslides last mo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, attends an event in Tokyo in February 2014. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,