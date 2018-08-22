Vermont’s transgender gubernatorial candidate getting death threats
Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman and former electric company executive, applauds with her supporters during her election night party in Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 14. Vermont's incumbent governor says he's saddened to hear that his opponent in the November election has been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction. Republican Gov. Phil Scott made the comments Tuesday after his Democratic opponent, Hallquist, the nation's first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor, reported the threats. | CHARLES KRUPA / VIA AP

Vermont’s transgender gubernatorial candidate getting death threats

MONTPELIER, VERMONT – Vermont’s transgender gubernatorial candidate says she’s been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction.

Christine Hallquist, who won Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial primary last week, says the threats began before the primary when people across the country and the world started to pay attention to her campaign.

Hallquist is the first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor.

She says the threats have been reported to the Vermont State Police and the FBI.

As a result of the threats, Hallquist says her campaign isn’t publicizing her appearances or the location of her campaign office.

Hallquist says she’s not surprised by the threats. She says it’s a “natural outcome of our divided country.”

