/

Smoke from wildfires triggers dangerous particulate matter alert in Vancouver

AFP-JIJI

OTTAWA – Thick smoke blanketed Vancouver on Tuesday, triggering warnings about dangerous particulate matter in the air and comparisons with cities in China and India ranked by the WTO as the worst polluted.

It blew in more than a week ago from hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia as well as U.S. states to the south, and according to officials was expected to linger for several more days — marking the longest air quality alert in the picturesque coastal city’s history.

“It’s very, very hazy outside,” Vancouver air quality official Francis Ries told AFP. “We used to see the mountains (on the city’s north shore), but now we can’t see them at all.”

Readings of fine particulate matter reached levels that are higher than Beijing and more than twice what is considered safe for health.

Exposure to the air pollution is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and people with diabetes, and lung or heart disease, the government warned.

There are currently 563 wildfires burning in British Columbia, which last week declared a province-wide state of emergency and brought in 300 soldiers to help nearly 3,400 firefighters, including from Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, battle the flames.

It was only the second time in more than a decade that the emergency measure has been used, after a record fire season last year that blackened vast tracts of forest and prompted record numbers of residents to evacuate.

Officials pointed to hot and dry weather fueling the fires across the province.

At one point, the smoke stretched eastward more than 2,300 km (1,400 miles), briefly blocking the sun above Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“We are concerned that this may well be the new normal,” commented British Columbia Premier John Horgan while touring his province’s north with Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The USNS Comfort hospital ship is seen docked in San Juan last fall. The US Navy is sending the Comfort to Colombia on a mission to assist in the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Venezuela, Pentagon spokeswoman Cmdr. Sarah Higgins said on Tuesday.
U.S. Navy hospital ship Colombia-bound to help in Venezuela humanitarian crisis
The U.S. Navy is sending a hospital ship to Colombia on a mission to assist in the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Venezuela, a defense official said Tuesday. The USNS Comfort hospital ship "...
One of the founders of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Maria Isabel "Chicha" Mariani attends a ceremony to pay homage to victims of the last dictatorship in La Plata, Argentina, in 2015. Mariani died Sunday before she could find her granddaughter, Clara Anahi Mariani, kidnapped during last dictatorship at 3 months old.
Founding member of Argentina's 'Grandmothers' dies at 95 after never finding own stolen kin
Chicha Mariani, a founding member of Argentina's campaigning Grandmothers who fought to identify hundreds of children stolen by the 1976-1983 military dictatorship, has died at age 95, the organiza...
Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman and former electric company executive, applauds with her supporters during her election night party in Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 14. Vermont's incumbent governor says he's saddened to hear that his opponent in the November election has been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction. Republican Gov. Phil Scott made the comments Tuesday after his Democratic opponent, Hallquist, the nation's first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor, reported the threats.
Vermont's transgender gubernatorial candidate getting death threats
Vermont's transgender gubernatorial candidate says she's been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction. Christine Hallquist,...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This combination of photos shows Pendleton, Oregon, on Aug. 14 (left) and Monday. Smoke from wildfires clogged the sky across the west, blotting out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado to Canada. | E.J. HARRIS / EAST OREGONIAN / VIA AP

, , , , ,