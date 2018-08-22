Mum on Michael Cohen’s plea, Trump calls Paul Manafort’s conviction ‘a disgrace’
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon arrival at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday. Trump said he was 'very sad' about Paul Manafort's conviction. | MANDEL NGAN / VIA AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, on financial crimes is “a disgrace.”

But he hasn’t publicly reacted to former personal attorney Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas to felonies, including campaign finance violations he stated he carried out in coordination with Trump.

Manafort was convicted Tuesday in Virginia on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice. Cohen pleaded guilty in New York, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.

Trump told reporters in West Virginia that Manafort’s conviction “has nothing to do with Russian collusion.” Of Manafort’s crimes, he says: “It doesn’t involve me.”

