Camera-toting robots help find new tunnels at 3,000-year-old temple in Peruvian Andes
A small robot equipped with micro cameras is being used Monday by archaeologists at the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site, 462 km north of Lima, where the intact burial of a person and pottery were found. Three galleries and burials were discovered in recent weeks at this site in the Ancash region, described as the 'most important finding of the last 50 years,' according to the Culture Ministry. The Chavin culture flourished between 1,300 and 550 BC. | PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF CULTURE / VIA AFP-JIJI

/

Camera-toting robots help find new tunnels at 3,000-year-old temple in Peruvian Andes

Reuters

LIMA – Small, camera-carrying robots helped archaeologists in Peru discover three new underground passageways holding ceramics, tools and human remains at the more than 3,000 year-old Chavin de Huantar temple in the Andes, Peru’s culture ministry said.

The robots, remote-controlled all-terrain vehicles carrying lights and cameras, were designed by engineers at the University of Stanford and helped explore narrow passageways at the ancient site, the ministry added.

One of the passageways contained the remains of three people, including one who appears to have been sacrificed, John Rick, an archaeologist with the University of Stanford, told journalists at Chavin de Huantar on Monday.

Chavin de Huantar was once a religious and administrative center for people across the Andes. It was named after the Chavin people who grew crops in Peru’s central Andes more than 2,000 years ago.

Chavin de Huantar was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985. So far 35 interconnected underground passageways have been found at the site, Peru’s culture ministry said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The USNS Comfort hospital ship is seen docked in San Juan last fall. The US Navy is sending the Comfort to Colombia on a mission to assist in the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Venezuela, Pentagon spokeswoman Cmdr. Sarah Higgins said on Tuesday.
U.S. Navy hospital ship Colombia-bound to help in Venezuela humanitarian crisis
The U.S. Navy is sending a hospital ship to Colombia on a mission to assist in the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Venezuela, a defense official said Tuesday. The USNS Comfort hospital ship "...
One of the founders of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Maria Isabel "Chicha" Mariani attends a ceremony to pay homage to victims of the last dictatorship in La Plata, Argentina, in 2015. Mariani died Sunday before she could find her granddaughter, Clara Anahi Mariani, kidnapped during last dictatorship at 3 months old.
Founding member of Argentina's 'Grandmothers' dies at 95 after never finding own stolen kin
Chicha Mariani, a founding member of Argentina's campaigning Grandmothers who fought to identify hundreds of children stolen by the 1976-1983 military dictatorship, has died at age 95, the organiza...
Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman and former electric company executive, applauds with her supporters during her election night party in Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 14. Vermont's incumbent governor says he's saddened to hear that his opponent in the November election has been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction. Republican Gov. Phil Scott made the comments Tuesday after his Democratic opponent, Hallquist, the nation's first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor, reported the threats.
Vermont's transgender gubernatorial candidate getting death threats
Vermont's transgender gubernatorial candidate says she's been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction. Christine Hallquist,...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A small robot equipped with micro cameras is being used Monday by archaeologists at the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site, 462 km north of Lima, where the intact burial of a person and pottery were found. Three galleries and burials were discovered in recent weeks at this site in the Ancash region, described as the 'most important finding of the last 50 years,' according to the Culture Ministry. The Chavin culture flourished between 1,300 and 550 BC. | PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF CULTURE / VIA AFP-JIJI A human skeleton recovered at the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site, 462 km north of Lima, where archaeologists using small robots equipped with micro cameras found the intact burial of a person and pottery, is seen Monday. | PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF CULTURE / VIA AFP-JIJI The Chavin de Huantar archaeological site, 462 km north of Lima, is seen Monday. | PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF CULTURE / VIA AFP-JIJI A small robot equipped with micro cameras is used Monday by archaeologists at the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site, 462 km north of Lima. | PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF CULTURE / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,