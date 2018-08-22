Peru-bound Venezuelans flood into Ecuador, defying passport rules in race before curbs kick in
Venezuelan migrants get on a truck on their way to Peru at the Panamerican highway in Tulcan, Ecuador, after crossing from Colombia on Tuesday. Ecuador announced on Aug. 16 that Venezuelans entering the country would need to show passports from Saturday onward, a document many are not carrying. And Peru followed suit on Friday, announcing an identical measure due to begin his Saturday. | LUIS ROBAYO / VIA AFP-JIJI

/

Peru-bound Venezuelans flood into Ecuador, defying passport rules in race before curbs kick in

Reuters

IPIALES, COLOMBIA – More than 200 Venezuelans crossed the border illegally into Ecuador on Tuesday, fleeing a deepening economic and political crisis at home in a desperate race to get to Peru before new entry restrictions kick in on Saturday.

This year 423,000 Venezuelans have entered Ecuador through the Rumichaca border near the southwestern Colombian town of Ipiales. Alarmed, Ecuador last Saturday put in place rules requiring Venezuelans to show passports, rather than just national identity cards. Peru will do the same this Saturday.

Hundreds of migrants who had begun traveling days ago by bus and on foot through Colombia from Venezuela before the policy change crossed the Rumichaca checkpoint on Tuesday. More than a dozen Ecuadorean police watched them, but did nothing to stop them.

“We only want Ecuador to support us to keep moving forward to Peru, where we can work,” said Yorian Alcides Gamez, as fellow migrants sang the national anthem.

They plan to walk and hitchhike 840 km (522 miles) in freezing conditions to the crossing at Huaquilla in Peru.

“We’re walking to Peru, we’re on our way. You wouldn’t believe the number of people,” 23-year-old tourism student Antony Vinales said.

Like Gamez and Vinales, hundreds of migrants had planned to cross legally with their Venezuelan national ID card to find work in Ecuador, Peru or Chile.

Sleeping in tents and on streets, tension is mounting as conditions worsen, migrants complain of the cold and the little money they have for food is running out. Arguments have started to break out as they vent anger at Ecuador. “We’re really very disappointed, we feel alone, desperate, we never thought that the government of Ecuador would do that to us, when in my country they were so well-received in their time of need,” said Deisy Santana, a 48-year-old construction engineer. “Some people have been traveling by foot 30 days and their feet are destroyed.”

Ecuador’s foreign and interior ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Venezuela’s economy has been in steep decline and there are periodic waves of protests over the leftist government of President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro argues that he is the victim of a Washington-led “economic war” designed to sabotage his administration through sanctions and price-gouging.

The chaos has forced many to flood across the borders in search of work, food and basic health care. Latin American governments initially welcomed them, mindful of Venezuela’s role in taking in those fleeing dictatorships and conflict in the past.

But the ballooning exodus this year has stretched social services, created more competition for low-skilled jobs and stoked fears of increased crime. In Brazil, angry residents of a border town ran riot and drove out migrants on Saturday after a restaurant owner was stabbed and beaten.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The lead defense attorney for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, Kevin Dow.ning, speaks to the press at the Albert V. Bryan U.S Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday. Manafort was found guilty of fraud Tuesday, in the first trial resulting from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. While the jury was unable to reach a verdict on 10 counts, prompting the judge to declare a partial mistrial, Manafort was found guilty on the eight remaining counts, including tax fraud, bank fraud and failure to declare foreign bank accounts.
Paul Manafort guilty of eight counts, faces serious prison time, as judge declares mistrial on 10...
Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's winning presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes Tuesday in the first trial victory of the...
U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House past news media in Lower Manhattan, New York City, Tuesday.
Trump former 'fixer' Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign violations in conspiracy with 'unnam...
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer," pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush...
This NOAA image shows Hurricane Lane on Tuesday at 11:30 GMT. Part of the Hawaiian islands were put under a hurricane watch Tuesday as Lane advanced toward the U.S. archipelago in the Central Pacific.
Hurricane watch issued for Hawaii's Big Island and Maui as storm builds to category 4
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for parts of Hawaii. Senior Honolulu forecaster Tom Birchard says the watch for Hurricane Lane has been issued for the island of Hawaii ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Venezuelan migrants get on a truck on their way to Peru at the Panamerican highway in Tulcan, Ecuador, after crossing from Colombia on Tuesday. Ecuador announced on Aug. 16 that Venezuelans entering the country would need to show passports from Saturday onward, a document many are not carrying. And Peru followed suit on Friday, announcing an identical measure due to begin his Saturday. | LUIS ROBAYO / VIA AFP-JIJI Venezuelan migrants waiting outside the Ecuadorean migration office at the Rumichaca international bridge in Tulcan, Ecuador, before crossing to Ipiales in Colombia, receive food from a group of Colombians who cross the border to help them, on Monday8. — Bogota said on Friday it was 'worried' that tightened Ecuadorean entry requirements for Venezuelans fleeing an economic and political crisis would leave thousands stranded in Colombia. | LUIS ROBAYO / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,