Trump former ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign violations in conspiracy with ‘unnamed candidate’
U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House past news media in Lower Manhattan, New York City, Tuesday. | MIKE SEGAR / VIA REUTERS

/

Trump former ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign violations in conspiracy with ‘unnamed candidate’

AP

NEW YORK – Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer,” pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.

Under a plea bargain reached with federal prosecutors, Cohen, 51, could get about four to five years in prison at sentencing Dec. 12.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts in all, including tax evasion and making a false statement to a financial institution.

In entering the plea, Cohen did not specifically name the two women or even Trump, recounting instead that he worked with an “unnamed candidate.” But the amounts and the dates all lined up with the payments made to Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

Cohen’s plea follows months of scrutiny from federal investigations and a falling-out with the president, whom he previously said he would “take a bullet” for.

The FBI raided Cohen’s hotel room, home and office in April and seized more than 4 million items. The search sought bank records, communications with Trump’s campaign and information on a $130,000 payment to Daniels and a $150,000 one to McDougal. Both women claimed Trump had affairs with them, which he denies.

Trump ignored questions about Cohen as he boarded Air Force One for a campaign visit to West Virginia.

The president has fumed publicly about what he felt was government overreach, while privately worrying about what material Cohen may have after working for the Trump Organization for a decade. Trump branded the raid “a witch hunt,” an assault on attorney-client privilege and a politically motivated attack by enemies in the FBI.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The team referred the case involving Cohen’s financial dealings to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Before the election, Cohen had been a trusted member of the Trump organization, working out of an office in Trump Tower next to one used by his boss.

He raised millions for Trump’s campaign and, after being interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee last year, told Vanity Fair that Trump had no part in the suspected Russian conspiracy to tamper with the election.

The president’s initial support for Cohen after the raid has since degenerated into a public feud, prompting speculation that, to save himself, Cohen might be willing to tell prosecutors some of the secrets he helped Trump keep.

When Cohen’s team produced a recording he had made of Trump discussing one of the hush-money payments, Trump tweeted: “What kind of lawyer would tape a client? So sad!”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The lead defense attorney for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, Kevin Dow.ning, speaks to the press at the Albert V. Bryan U.S Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday. Manafort was found guilty of fraud Tuesday, in the first trial resulting from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. While the jury was unable to reach a verdict on 10 counts, prompting the judge to declare a partial mistrial, Manafort was found guilty on the eight remaining counts, including tax fraud, bank fraud and failure to declare foreign bank accounts.
Paul Manafort guilty of eight counts, faces serious prison time, as judge declares mistrial on 10...
Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's winning presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes Tuesday in the first trial victory of the...
This NOAA image shows Hurricane Lane on Tuesday at 11:30 GMT. Part of the Hawaiian islands were put under a hurricane watch Tuesday as Lane advanced toward the U.S. archipelago in the Central Pacific.
Hurricane watch issued for Hawaii's Big Island and Maui as storm builds to category 4
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for parts of Hawaii. Senior Honolulu forecaster Tom Birchard says the watch for Hurricane Lane has been issued for the island of Hawaii ...
A State Medical Examiner vehicle passes through a barricade on a gravel road Tuesday near Brooklyn, Iowa. University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn in July.
Police find body believed to be of missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, 20
Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared from her small hometown in central Iowa one month ago, police said Tuesday. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House past news media in Lower Manhattan, New York City, Tuesday. | MIKE SEGAR / VIA REUTERS A woman holds a placard as she waits for U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to leave the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in the New York City borough of Manhattan Tuesday. | AMR ALFIKY / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , , ,