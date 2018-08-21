/

Editor-in-chief of Yomiuri Shimbun recovering from broken neck

Kyodo

Tsuneo Watanabe, editor-in-chief of the Yomiuri Shimbun, fell down at home and broke part of his cervical spine in mid-August, the newspaper’s owner said Tuesday.

Watanabe, 92, has been hospitalized but has steadily recovered and is now able to read papers for his work, Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings also said.

“Fortunately, there has been no damage to the spinal cord. I have already begun rehabilitation,” Watanabe said in a statement issued through the company.

Watanabe, a former political correspondent of the daily paper, has been known for his strong connections with key politicians. As the editor-in-chief, he has exerted great influence over top executives and political reporters of the Yomiuri Shimbun Group.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Palro(center), a robot designed to communicate with people, exercises with elderly people at a caregiving center in Nishitokyo, Tokyo, in January. The government plans to expand its budget for supporting companies developing caregiver robots in fiscal 2019.
Japan to increase support for firms developing caregiver robots
The government will step up support for companies developing caregiver robots with an eye on improving productivity in the field of elderly nursing care amid widespread labor shortages. ...
Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel salute on the flight deck of helicopter carrier Kaga in March last year. The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it will dispatch three destroyers to the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean from Sunday through October, including Kaga.
Japan to send three destroyers to the South China Sea and Indian Ocean
The Defense Ministry's Maritime Staff Office said Tuesday that it will dispatch three destroyers to the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean from Sunday through October. The three ships,...
Two men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling fakes of Suntory Spirits Ltd.'s limited-edition Hibiki 30 Years whisky for ¥990,000 via a flea market app.
Two arrested for selling fake whisky on flea market app Mercari
Police arrested two men Tuesday for allegedly selling fakes of Suntory Spirits Ltd.'s limited-edition 30-year-old Hibiki whisky via a flea market app. The men, who both work at an antiqu...

,