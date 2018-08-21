Editor-in-chief of Yomiuri Shimbun recovering from broken neck

Tsuneo Watanabe, editor-in-chief of the Yomiuri Shimbun, fell down at home and broke part of his cervical spine in mid-August, the newspaper’s owner said Tuesday.

Watanabe, 92, has been hospitalized but has steadily recovered and is now able to read papers for his work, Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings also said.

“Fortunately, there has been no damage to the spinal cord. I have already begun rehabilitation,” Watanabe said in a statement issued through the company.

Watanabe, a former political correspondent of the daily paper, has been known for his strong connections with key politicians. As the editor-in-chief, he has exerted great influence over top executives and political reporters of the Yomiuri Shimbun Group.