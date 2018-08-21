Malaysian leader says China-financed projects are canceled
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

/

Malaysian leader says China-financed projects are canceled

AP

BEIJING – Multibillion-dollar China-financed projects in Malaysia have been canceled because they aren’t needed and will saddle the country with an unsustainable amount of debt, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad told reporters on the final day of a visit to Beijing on Tuesday.

Mahathir told Malaysian reporters that both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang understood the reasons behind the cancellations and “accepted them.” China had earlier defended the investments as bringing tangible benefits to both sides.

The projects, comprising a $20 billion East Coast Rail Link and two energy pipelines worth $2.3 billion, had already been suspended pending renegotiation.

“It’s all about pouring in too much money which we cannot afford, we cannot repay and also because we don’t need these projects for Malaysia at this moment,” Mahathir said.

While the projects could be restarted in the future if considered necessary, Malaysia’s current focus is on reducing the national debt, Mahathir said.

“With that debt, if we are not careful we can become bankrupt,” he said, blaming the “stupidity” of the administration of his predecessor, Najib Razak, whom he ousted in elections earlier this year and now faces charges of massive corruption.

Malaysia will still have to pay “substantial” penalties to extract itself from the projects and also needs to “find out where money that has been paid for the projects have gone to,” Mahathir said.

Days before heading to Beijing, Mahathir was already saying Malaysia didn’t need the projects, part of Xi’s “Belt and Road” initiative to build ports, railways and other trade-related infrastructure across Asia, often built by Chinese contractors and financed by loans from Chinese state banks.

Belt and Road projects in Thailand, Sri Lanka and other countries have run into complaints that they are wasteful, too costly, give too little work to local companies or might facilitate embezzlement and other graft.

Also during his news conference, Mahathir said he didn’t raise the issue of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho during his visit. He said Low is “probably” hiding in China but he has no proof of this.

The U.S. Justice Department alleges Low was a key figure in the theft and international laundering of $4.5 billion from Malaysia’s 1MDB investment fund by associates of Najib.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A woman wears a bright red hat, covered with yellow stars in the style of China's national flag as she visits Beijing's Forbidden City in July 2016.
Image-conscious China appoints new global propaganda czar
China's increasingly image-conscious government has appointed a trusted member of the ruling Communist Party to head up its international propaganda operation. Former top internet regulator Xu L...
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks at at the 43rd Singapore Lecture organized by the Institute of South East Asian Studies on Tuesday.
Aung San Suu Kyi says pace of Rohingya return is up to Bangladesh
Aung San Suu Kyi said Tuesday it was up to Bangladesh to decide how quickly Rohingya refugees would return to Myanmar, appearing to blame Dhaka for the delay. More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims ...
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen walks alongside Paraguay's Foreign Minister Eladio Loizaga in Luque, Paraguay, on Aug.
Taiwan calls China 'out of control' as it looses El Salvador to Beijing
Taiwan vowed on Tuesday to fight China's "increasingly out of control" behavior after Taipei lost another ally to Beijing when El Salvador became the third country to switch allegiances to China...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,