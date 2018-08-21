Pay dirt: ‘Sacred’ soil from baseball mecca Koshien traded via Japanese online flea market app

Jars of “sacred” soil apparently taken from the mecca of Japanese baseball — Koshien Stadium — have been sold online via the popular flea market operated by Mercari Inc., stoking controversy as excited viewers nationwide tuned in to the annual summer High School National Baseball Championship, which was due to wrap up Tuesday.

During the tournament it is customary for the defeated team to scoop up handfuls of dirt from the iconic field — the dream stage for every young Japanese ballplayer — as mementos to take home.

The soil has been traded in jars, with pictures showing some had been sold at prices of between ¥1,000 and ¥3,500. Notes attached to some of the jars claimed that the soil “was brought back” by players from losing teams, while others claimed that the heirlooms were obtained from their seniors, indicating that they may be from past tournaments.

While Mercari has not banned the trading of the items, saying there is no breach of their rules, the move has triggered concerns of possible fakes.

The app operator has said it is urging sellers to clarify how and when they obtained the soil, though it has no plan to confirm whether the items truly come from the stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

“We are asking our customers to carefully think before buying,” a company official said.

Some critics have said young boys who dream of making it to the grand stage at Koshien may end up purchasing fakes.

Asked for comment, an official with the tournament headquarters said it was “not in a position to comment on the issue.”

According to the Koshien Stadium website, the baseball field consists of sand and black soil taken from areas including Okayama, Mie and Kagoshima prefectures.