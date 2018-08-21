Police resume search for missing French woman in eastern Japan

Kyodo

UTSUNOMIYA, TOCHIGI PREF. – Local police Tuesday resumed their search for a French female tourist who went missing in Nikko, Toshigi Prefecture, late last month.

Around 20 personnel, including some in wet suits, searched for Tiphaine Veron, 36, along the Daiya River near a lodging house where she stayed during a trip to the popular tourist city.

According to the police, Veron intended to spend two nights in Nikko from July 28. She is believed to have walked out of the inn on the morning of July 29 but did not return. Her suitcase and passport were left at the inn.

According to her family, Veron has epilepsy. Her sister posted a photo on Twitter of a letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron written by their mother asking for assistance in finding Veron.

Veron is 165 cm tall and has light brown hair, according to police.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga visits the town of Teshikaga in eastern Hokkaido on Monday to inspect efforts there to draw foreign tourists to the town, which hosts the Akan-Mashu National Park.
Foreign visitors to Japan hit 20 million this year at record pace
The number of foreign visitors to Japan has reached an estimated 20 million in 2018 at its quickest annual pace, particularly helped by Chinese tourists, the government said Monday. The f...
A listing for soil allegedly taken from Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, is seen on the app of online flea market Mercari Inc. after selling for ¥3,500.
Pay dirt: 'Sacred' soil from baseball mecca Koshien traded via Japanese online flea market app
Jars of "sacred" soil apparently taken from the mecca of Japanese baseball — Koshien Stadium — have been sold online via the popular flea market operated by Mercari Inc., stoking controversy as exc...
Minami, a shiba inu, is stroked by Kuniko Miyamoto in Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture, on Aug. 6.
Dog found alive in landslide rubble six days after going missing
A dog was rescued from underneath rubble six days after going missing during last month's landslides in western Japan, offering some heartening news for the small community that was devastated by t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,