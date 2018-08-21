Meteorologists: All of Hawaii must keep close eye on approaching Hurricane Lane
HONOLULU – Weather forecasters warn that the entire state of Hawaii needs to brace for a possible hurricane strike.

The National Weather Service says that’s because of the uncertainty of Hurricane Lane’s path and intensity.

As of Monday, the storm is about 600 miles (966 km) southeast of Hilo on the Big Island, or about 800 miles (1,287 km) from the state’s capital city of Honolulu.

The service says a tropical storm or hurricane watch may be required for parts of Hawaii later Monday.

Lane is expected to take a northwest turn toward Hawaii Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meteorologist Leigh Anne Eaton says even if Lane doesn’t make landfall, there could be rain, high surf and wind.

Eaton says the earliest parts of the state could see tropical storm-force winds would be Wednesday.

