Already battered western Japan braces for two-typhoon punch this weekend
A satellite image shows two typhoons approaching Japan. | KYODO

Kyodo

Two typhoons are approaching western Japan, including areas already battered by torrential rain and flooding, with the weather agency warning of heavy downpours, strong winds and high waves toward the weekend.

Typhoon Soulik, maintaining its strength and packing gusts of up to 216 kph, is projected to approach the Amami island chain and the southern part of Kyushu later Tuesday.

It was traveling west-northwest in the Pacific Ocean off Okinawa at a speed of 20 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its center.

The Meteorological Agency forecasts that the typhoon is unlikely to make landfall on Kyushu, moving instead across the sea to its west, but stormy weather is expected in the region.

Typhoon Cimaron, currently located far south of Tokyo, is projected to approach western Japan on Friday and make landfall. While the typhoon is packing gusts of up to 144 kph, the weather agency expects it to strengthen a bit while moving toward the Japanese archipelago.

In July, over 220 people died as heavy rains hit western Japan, triggering massive flooding and mudslides. The prefectures of Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime were hit the hardest.

