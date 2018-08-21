Soviet fertilizer lab reopens in Russia as cryptocurrency ‘farm’
This photo taken on Monday shows the building of the 'CryptoUniversóe' mining center during a presentation of the center for the cryptocurrency in Kirishi. Russian company opened on Monday what it said was the country's largest cryptocurrency mining unit, in a former Soviet fertilizer-producing laboratory. | OLGA MALTSEVA / VIA AFP-JIJI

Soviet fertilizer lab reopens in Russia as cryptocurrency ‘farm’

AFP-JIJI

KIRISHI, RUSSIA – A Russian company on Monday opened what it said was the country’s largest cryptocurrency mining unit, in a former Soviet fertilizer-producing laboratory.

The opening comes as Russian authorities seek to regulate the booming cryptocurrency sector.

“This is the largest and so far the only farm in Russia that offers the ‘full cycle’ — not just producing cryptocurrency but also offering services to those who do the mining,” said Alexei Korolyov, co-founder of the Kriptoyunivers center.

The creation of cryptocurrencies, which are traded on the internet independently of central banks, is energy intensive.

The northern Russian facility manufactures bitcoins, the most famous virtual currency, as well as litecoins — one of a number of competitors that flourished due to the success of currencies created using blockchain technology.

The private venture covers 4,000 sq. meters in Kirishi, a town some 180 km (110 miles) southeast of St. Petersburg.

It was constructed on the site of the former laboratory, which stood unoccupied for 20 years, for an investment of around 500 million rubles ($7.4 million, €6.5 million).

Russia is in third place after China and the United States in the ranks of cryptocurrency-producing nations since 2015, according to a study published at the end of last year by Ernst & Young.

Russian authorities, like those in several other countries, are now looking to regulate virtual currencies.

A law which would authorize the production of cryptocurrencies but forbid them being exchanged for rubles is currently being read in parliament.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People display the new 2 and 5 sovereign bolivar banknotes for a photograph after withdrawing from automated teller machines (ATM) in Caracas on Monday. The Venezuelan government is re-denominating the bolivar currency by lopping off five zeroes, this as it carried out one of the greatest currency devaluations in history over the weekend.
Frustration rules as Venezuela unveils new currency minus five zeroes as inflation soars
Saul Jimenez just wanted to buy bread from his neighborhood bakery in Venezuela's capital on Monday. It did not go well. Banks and most other businesses were closed for the day as Venezuela laun...
Image Not Available
Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter and Facebook to ban accounts
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is "very dangerous" for social media companies like Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. to silence voices on their services. Trump's comments in an ...
Image Not Available
Sweden calls for nuclear reactors to be shielded from hot weather after summer shutdowns
Sweden's nuclear energy regulator, SSM, has asked plant operators to produce plans in the coming months to shield their reactors from harmful hot weather, its director told Reuters on Monday. A ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo taken on Monday shows the building of the 'CryptoUniversóe' mining center during a presentation of the center for the cryptocurrency in Kirishi. Russian company opened on Monday what it said was the country's largest cryptocurrency mining unit, in a former Soviet fertilizer-producing laboratory. | OLGA MALTSEVA / VIA AFP-JIJI Models pose for a photo with chocolate in the form of bitcoins during a presentation of the largest crypto currency center in Russia named 'CryptoUniverse' in Kirishi on Monday. | OLGA MALTSEVA / VIA AFP-JIJI

, ,