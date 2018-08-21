Small home-built plane crashes on Phoenix street, killing one aboard

A homemade plane crashed in a Phoenix intersection Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another, authorities said.

The plane went down near the city’s small Deer Valley Airport, and both victims were on board, Phoenix Aviation Department spokeswoman Heather Lissner said.

The injured person was transported to a trauma center in critical condition, fire officials said. There were no reports of anyone on the ground being hurt.

Images showed wreckage of the plane in the middle of traffic lanes with firefighters at the scene.

Operations at Deer Valley Airport have not been affected, Lissner said. The airport does not serve commercial airlines and has two runways, corporate-based aircraft and two flight training schools.

The plane was a single-engine Acroduster, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said. He had no immediate information about the plane’s owner or its flight plan.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

It is the second fatal crash involving a home-built plane in Arizona in three days. Crews recovered the bodies of two men Sunday in rugged terrain in Camp Verde, 90 miles (144 km) north of Phoenix.

Sheriff’s officials had found the wreckage of an experimental “Air Camper” model plane a day earlier. It was found by tracking a cellphone that belonged to one of the two men aboard.