Flash flood hits hikers in gorge in southern Italy, killing at least eight
Rescuers work at the Raganello Gorge in Civita, Italy, Monday. At least eight people were killed when heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers in the southern region of Calabria, Italy's civil protection agency said. The dead included four men and four women. | FRANCESCO CAPITANEO / ANSA / VIA AP

Flash flood hits hikers in gorge in southern Italy, killing at least eight

AP

MILAN, ITALY – Heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers Monday in the southern region of Calabria, killing at least eight people, Italy’s civil protection agency said.

It said the dead included four men and four women.

The head of civil protection in Calabria, Carlo Tansi, told Sky TG24 that 12 other people, including a 10-year-old boy, were brought to safety in the flash flood in the Raganello Gorge, a popular hiking spot. The boy was among six people who were injured, the agency said.

It was unclear how many people were missing but at least three groups of hikers were said to be in the gorge.

“The problem is we don’t know how many people were knocked over by this flood,” Tansi said. “This is a split in the terrain that is very tight and high. Imagine nearly a kilometer (half a mile) in height. And just a few meters (yards) wide. Imagine people who were in this hole.”

Tansi said it would take hours to know the possible toll.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The wreckage of a small plane sits in an intersection on Monday in Phoenix, Arizona. The plane went down near the city's Deer Valley Airport.
Small home-built plane crashes on Phoenix street, killing one aboard
A homemade plane crashed in a Phoenix intersection Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another, authorities said. The plane went down near the city's small Deer Valley Airport, an...
An Afghan man shovels debris after Taliban militants burned a market in Ghazni Aug. 15.
Afghan forces free almost 150 hostages taken in Taliban ambush of buses
Afghan forces rescued nearly 150 people Monday, including women and children, hours after the Taliban ambushed a convoy of buses and abducted them. The quick response marked a rare if limited battl...
Special police leave after searching the apartment of a man who tried to attack a police station in Cornella near the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday.
Spanish police gun down knife-wielding man shouting 'Allah' in apparent terrorist attack
A man, wielding a knife and saying the word "Allah" lunged at an officer in a police station near Barcelona, Spain, on Monday in what police said was a terrorist act, and was shot dead. Police s...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rescuers work at the Raganello Gorge in Civita, Italy, Monday. At least eight people were killed when heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers in the southern region of Calabria, Italy's civil protection agency said. The dead included four men and four women. | FRANCESCO CAPITANEO / ANSA / VIA AP The Raganello Gorge is seen Monday in Civita, Italy. | ANTONIO IANNICELLI / ANSA / VIA AP

, ,