Five killed as Islamic militants launch attacks in Chechnya
In this video grab provided by the RU-RTR Russian television, investigators inspect a car that was allegedly used to attack police in the regional capital, Grozny, Russia, Monday. Islamic militants launched a series of attacks Monday in Russia's southern province of Chechnya, leaving five young militants dead and several police officers wounded, officials said. | RU-RTR RUSSIAN TELEVISION / VIA AP

Five killed as Islamic militants launch attacks in Chechnya

AP

GROZNY, RUSSIA – Islamic militants launched a series of attacks Monday in Russia’s southern province of Chechnya, leaving five young militants dead and several police officers wounded, officials said.

The violence indicated the Islamist insurgency remains active in the mostly Muslim province despite authorities’ claims that it has been eradicated. It follows an attack on a Russian Orthodox church in May that left four attackers, two policemen and a churchgoer dead.

Chechnya’s regional leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, sought to downplay the attacks, saying they were quickly fended off by police. He insisted the young attackers were brainwashed by Islamic militants and don’t have any public support in Chechnya.

Dzhambulat Umarov, the information minister in the regional government, told the Tass news agency the attackers were aged between 11 and 16. He said the Islamic state has increasingly focused on teenagers in its efforts to recruit supporters in the region.

The regional police said in a statement that two knife-wielding attackers broke into a police station in the southern town of Shali and stabbed two officers. Police shot and killed them.

In another clash in Shali, two attackers tried to blow up a truck loaded with gas canisters in a suicide attack, but the vehicle failed to explode, Kadyrov spokesman Alvi Karimov said on Kommersant FM radio. He said the two were shot dead by police.

Russian news agencies also reported an attack in the village of Mesker-Yurt, outside Shali, in which an attacker blew himself up near a police checkpoint. Police were unhurt and Kadyrov said the suicide bomber survived and was hospitalized.

And in yet another attack in the regional capital of Grozny, an attacker driving a car hit two traffic police officers, injuring them, officials said. Police later shot and killed the driver.

The Kremlin has relied on the strongman Kadyrov to stabilize Chechnya after two separatist wars in the 1990s and has provided generous subsidies to help rebuild the region.

International human rights groups, however, have accused Kadyrov of rampant rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings by his feared security forces.

Radical Islamic militants, some of whom have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group, have conducted sporadic raids in Chechnya, defying Kadyrov’s assurances that the region is stable.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The wreckage of a small plane sits in an intersection on Monday in Phoenix, Arizona. The plane went down near the city's Deer Valley Airport.
Small home-built plane crashes on Phoenix street, killing one aboard
A homemade plane crashed in a Phoenix intersection Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another, authorities said. The plane went down near the city's small Deer Valley Airport, an...
Rescuers work at the Raganello Gorge in Civita, Italy, Monday. At least eight people were killed when heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers in the southern region of Calabria, Italy's civil protection agency said. The dead included four men and four women.
Flash flood hits hikers in gorge in southern Italy, killing at least eight
Heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers Monday in the southern region of Calabria, killing at least eight people, Italy's civil protection agency said. It said the dead included four men a...
An Afghan man shovels debris after Taliban militants burned a market in Ghazni Aug. 15.
Afghan forces free almost 150 hostages taken in Taliban ambush of buses
Afghan forces rescued nearly 150 people Monday, including women and children, hours after the Taliban ambushed a convoy of buses and abducted them. The quick response marked a rare if limited battl...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this video grab provided by the RU-RTR Russian television, investigators inspect a car that was allegedly used to attack police in the regional capital, Grozny, Russia, Monday. Islamic militants launched a series of attacks Monday in Russia's southern province of Chechnya, leaving five young militants dead and several police officers wounded, officials said. | RU-RTR RUSSIAN TELEVISION / VIA AP

, , , ,