Malaysia seizes rhino horns worth $12 million in largest such haul
A Malaysian Wildlife official displays seized rhino horns and other animal parts at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Malaysia seizes rhino horns worth $12 million in largest such haul

Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia has seized rhinoceros horns worth nearly $12 million bound for Vietnam, the Southeast Asian nation’s largest haul of such contraband, officials said on Monday.

Wildlife experts say Malaysia is a major transit point for the illegal trafficking of endangered species to other Asian countries.

Officials acting on a tip-off seized 50 horns, weighing about 116 kg (256 lb), at the cargo terminal of Kuala Lumpur Airport on Aug. 13, a wildlife official said in a statement.

The shipment also included nine carcasses of what are believed to be tigers and bears, weighing about 200 kg (441 lb).

“All the wildlife items confiscated were to be exported out of Malaysia without a proper permit,” Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, the director-general of the Wildlife and National Parks Department, said in the statement.

The department will run DNA tests to identify each wildlife species involved, he added.

The shipment, valued at 48 million Malaysian ringgits ($11.7 million), was believed to have originated from Africa and was bound for Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

Investigation showed the consignment had been shipped with false documents, and efforts were being made to identify its true owner, Abdul Kadir said.

Global trade in rhino horn is banned by a United Nations convention, but it is prized in some Asian countries as an ingredient in traditional medicines to treat everything from fever to cancer.

Last year, Malaysia seized about $3.1 million worth of rhino horns flown in from Mozambique via Qatar.

Separately, authorities arrested a man on July 13 for illegal possession of three baby Sumatran orangutans, Abdul Kadir said.

“The suspect was believed to have been trading wildlife online and was arrested while dealing with a buyer,” he said.

Malaysia will return the animals to Indonesia, he said.

Orangutans live in lowland forests on Borneo, an island shared by Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as on Indonesia’s island of Sumatra.

They are endangered, with populations declining due to rampant deforestation and hunting.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Radioactive material reported missing in Malaysia
Malaysia is hunting for an industrial device containing radioactive material that is reported to have gone missing from a pickup truck on Aug 10, police and media said Monday. Authoritie...
A NASA official guides Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (second from left) and others during a visit to the U.S. space agency's Johnson Space Center on Sunday in this photo taken from the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry's official Twitter account.
In first for a Taiwan leader, Tsai Ing-wen tours federal facilities during U.S. stopover
In an apparent first, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday visited a U.S. federal building in an official capacity — a move that China protested Monday amid Washington's trade and security ro...
This photo obtained from a social media site shows a crack emerging on a road in the port of Kayangan on Monday after an earthquake hit Lombok, Indonesia.
Quake swarm jolts Indonesian islands, killing at least 12
Multiple earthquakes killed at least a dozen people on the Indonesian islands of Lombok and Sumbawa, a region that was trying to recover from a temblor earlier this month that killed hundreds.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Malaysian Wildlife official displays seized rhino horns and other animal parts at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,