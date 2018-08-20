/

Official silver seal used by Tokugawa shogunate found in storehouse

JIJI

A silver seal used for diplomatic documents by the Tokugawa shogunate late in the Edo Period (1603-1868) has been found, the Tokugawa Memorial Foundation said Monday.

The silver seal, or ginin, was used as the 1859 instrument of ratification for the Treaty of Amity and Commerce between Japan and the United States.

According to the foundation, the seal was contained in a box found at a Tokugawa shogunate storehouse in 2017. Measuring 9.2 cm square and 7.8 cm high, the 2.7-kg seal was used by Tokugawa Iemochi and Tokugawa Yoshinobu, who were the 14th and 15th shoguns, respectively. Yoshinobu was the last Tokugawa shogun.

The shogunate ordered seal engraver Masuda Koen to make the item in 1857. It is engraved with the kanji for keibun ibu, meaning an ideal statesman who is skilled in both literary and military arts.

The seal was used for documents to ratify treaties and credential letters, together with the shogun’s signature.

Masashi Iwatate, a curator of the foundation, said that since documents stamped with the silver seal are mainly kept abroad, further research is now likely to take place.

The seal will be displayed at an exhibition to be held at the Niigata Prefectural Museum of History in Nagaoka between Sept. 15 and 30.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono (center) and other representatives of signatories to the Arms Trade Treaty pose for a photo during a five-day international conference on the issue that kicked off Monday in Tokyo.
Kono calls for more members to join arms trade treaty
Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Monday called for collective efforts to encourage more countries to join the Arms Trade Treaty as an international conference got underway in Tokyo to discuss how t...
A recent Twitter post by the U.S. Marines shows servicemen in Okinawa dancing to the Japanese summer hit "U.S.A." by Da Pump.
Okinawa marines' version of Da Pump's 'U.S.A.' goes viral
U.S. Marines based at Okinawa's Camp Foster have sparked a viral internet craze with a rendition of the summer hit song "U.S.A." by Japanese hip-hop band Da Pump, raising hopes of improving the ...
An American man has been arrested after allegedly urinating on a Japanese businessman during a flight from Chicago to Japan, police said Monday.
American held after allegedly urinating on fellow passenger during ANA flight
An American man has been arrested after allegedly urinating on a Japanese businessman during a flight from Chicago to Japan, the Chiba Prefectural Police said Monday. Denish Kishorchandra Parekh...

, ,