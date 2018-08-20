Hiroshima residents mark fourth anniversary of deadly landslides

People in the city of Hiroshima on Monday marked the fourth anniversary of landslides that killed 77 people and pledged to prevent similar disasters from recurring.

This year, the anniversary arrived about a month after devastating flooding and landslides claimed at least 226 people in western Japan, with 113 in Hiroshima Prefecture alone.

Memorial ceremonies were held in various places, including Asakita and Asaminami wards, which took heavy damage from the August 2014 mudslides.

Hideharu Hatahori, head of a facility residents set up afterward to raise disaster awareness, said last month’s devastating downpours reminded him of the need to keep talking about such experiences.

“For people to develop a sense of urgency, we have to work hard to tell them about our experiences,” said Hatahori, 61, whose home was severely damaged by the mudslides.

On Aug. 20, 2014, a series of landslides destroyed or damaged about 400 houses that were close to mountains. In Asaminami, where Hatahori’s facility is situated, about 70 people died.

In last month’s rain disaster, hundreds died in areas that were already designated as potential danger zones. Experts pointed out the challenges of evacuating and alerting residents in such areas.

To do a better job, the Hiroshima Prefectural Government plans to survey residents on when they decided to evacuate during July’s torrential rains and what prompted them to do so.