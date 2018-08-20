Five kids said fighting for life after French blaze 100 firefighters battled
Policemen walk in a cordoned-off street with firefighters' vehicles after a fire broke out in Aubervilliers, a northern suburb of Paris, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – A fire in a residential building near Paris on Sunday left seven people with serious injuries including five children who were in a “life-threatening” condition, firefighters said.

A dozen police officers were also slightly hurt in the blaze in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, which was later brought under control, a Paris fire service spokesman said.

The fire, which took hold in the attic of a building with two floors, needed 100 firefighters to tackle it.

A previous list of eight injured people was revised down.

The cause of the blaze remained unknown, the fire service added.

Less than one month ago, a fire in a housing complex in Aubervilliers killed a mother and her three children, leaving nine others injured.

