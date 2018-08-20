At least 19 killed by Islamists in village in northeast Nigeria, survivor says
A Nigerian army convoy vehicle drives ahead with an anti-aircraft gun, on its way to Bama, Borno State, Nigeria, in 2016. Picture taken from inside a vehicle. | REUTERS

Reuters

MAIDUGURI, NIGERIA – At least 19 people were killed in an Islamist militant attack on a village in northeast Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday, a survivor of the attack said.

The militants attacked the village of Mailari in the Guzamala region of Borno state at around 2 a.m., according to the survivor, Abatcha Umar. He said he had not been able to tell whether the attackers belonged to the Nigerian Islamist insurgents of Boko Haram or to Islamic State in West Africa.

Umar said he had counted 19 people killed. An aid worker at a camp that received the survivors, and who declined to be identified, put the death toll at 63.

A Nigerian army convoy vehicle drives ahead with an anti-aircraft gun, on its way to Bama, Borno State, Nigeria, in 2016. Picture taken from inside a vehicle. | REUTERS

