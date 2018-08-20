British woman rescued after falling from cruise ship off Croatia, spending 10 hours in Adriatic over night

AP

PULA, CROATIA – A British woman was rescued Sunday after falling from a cruise ship and spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night, Croatia’s coast guard said.

The unidentified woman was taken to a hospital in the town of Pula and is out of danger.

She fell from the Norwegian Star cruise ship, about 95 kms (60 miles) off Croatia’s coast shortly before midnight Saturday.

A Croatian rescue ship was scrambled and found her swimming Sunday morning not far from where she was believed to have fallen.

“I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me,” she told Croatia’s state HRT television as the rescue ship arrived at a dock, without explaining how she fell overboard.

She identified herself as Kay from England, age 46.

The ship’s captain, Lovro Oreskovic, said that she was exhausted.

“We were extremely happy for saving a human life,” he said.

The circumstances of the incident were being investigated and the British Embassy in Croatia was informed.

A statement from the Norwegian Cruise Line said a guest fell overboard while the ship was on its way to Venice, Italy.

“We are pleased to advise that the guest was found alive and is currently in stable condition,” the statement said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses supporters during his nomination meeting in Montreal on Sunday.
2019 Canada election will be fight against polarization, Trudeau warns
Justin Trudeau said the 2019 Canadian election will be a contrast between his Liberal Party's push for a cleaner environment and fighting inequality, and Conservatives who'll attempt to exploit div...
Policemen walk in a cordoned-off street with firefighters' vehicles after a fire broke out in Aubervilliers, a northern suburb of Paris, on Sunday.
Five kids said fighting for life after French blaze 100 firefighters battled
A fire in a residential building near Paris on Sunday left seven people with serious injuries including five children who were in a "life-threatening" condition, firefighters said. A dozen polic...
A Nigerian army convoy vehicle drives ahead with an anti-aircraft gun, on its way to Bama, Borno State, Nigeria, in 2016. Picture taken from inside a vehicle.
At least 19 killed by Islamists in village in northeast Nigeria, survivor says
At least 19 people were killed in an Islamist militant attack on a village in northeast Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday, a survivor of the attack said. The militants attacked the village of...

, , , , ,