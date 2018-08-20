Tsai Ing-wen becomes first sitting Taiwanese leader to set foot inside U.S. federal building in move expected to enrage China

In an apparent first, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday visited a U.S. federal building in an official capacity — a move expected to enrage China amid Washington’s row with Beijing and closer ties with Taipei.

Tsai Ing-wen toured NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, becoming the first sitting leader from the self-ruling island to set foot in an American government facility in the United States.

Tweets and pictures posted to the official account of the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry showed Tsai touring the iconic facilities and meeting NASA officials.

“#Houston, we’ve got a president! Couldn’t be more more proud. @iingwen is the 1st leader of #Taiwan to tour @NASA_Johnson during a #US stopover. Thanks @Astro_Ellen for helping realize this milestone moment. JW,” one tweet written by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said.

The itinerary included the Mission Control Center and other facilities, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported. Tsai stopped in Houston on the way home from a roughly weeklong tour of Central and South America.

The visit comes after U.S. President Donald Trump in March signed the Taiwan Travel Act, which allows high-level U.S. officials to visit Taiwan and vice versa — a break from previous policy that did not permit bilateral visits by Cabinet-level officials, but allowed Taiwanese presidents to transit through U.S. cities while en route to other countries.

Although the U.S. does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is its most powerful ally and top arms supplier. Beijing, for its part, has warned that it will defend — by force if necessary — its “One China” principle under which the self-ruling island is seen as part of China’s own territory, awaiting reunification.

In wrapping up her visit, Tsai offered thanks on her official Twitter account for the visit.

“Great to visit #Houston again! A big thank you to everyone who came all the way to welcome my delegation & attend the #Taiwan expatriates banquet. This year’s event is the biggest we’ve ever hosted here. Your enthusiasm & support made me feel right at home!” she wrote.

As a courtesy to China, the U.S. has traditionally put a strict cap on media appearances by the Taiwanese president on American soil, but Washington has recently played up its ties with Taipei amid soaring tensions with Beijing over trade and its role in Asia.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. government denied any change to its separate “One China” policy after Tsai Ing-wen delivered a political speech in the United States — the first time in 15 years that a Taiwanese leader had done so.

Beijing said that it had lodged an official protest with the United States over the Aug. 13 speech in Los Angeles, where she said Taiwan’s freedom and future were not negotiable.

China’s hostility toward Taiwan has grown since the 2016 election of Tsai, a member of the island’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party.

Beijing suspects Tsai wants to push for formal independence, which would cross a red line for Communist Party leaders in China, although Tsai has said she wants to maintain the status quo In and is committed to ensuring peace.

As cross-strait relations have deteriorated, China has also ramped up its military presence near the island, conducting large-scale exercises in the area.

Last month, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted a live-fire drill in the East China Sea in an area “similar in size to the island of Taiwan.” In a report headlined “PLA drill in East China Sea ‘tailored for Taiwan separatists,'” Chinese state-run media alluded to the exercise as being a message to Taipei, calling it a “joint operation with high complexity” designed “to simulate real combat.”

China also sailed its sole operating aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait in January and March and held so-called encirclement exercises nearby in recent months.

The heightened tensions have even seen the U.S. Navy dispatch two warships through the strait earlier this month for the first time in about a year.

Beijing has also managed to deplete Taipei’s diplomatic allies, luring away four since Tsai came to power and leaving it with only 18 countries worldwide that recognize it over China.

China has also been angered over recent warming relations between the U.S. and Taiwan, after Trump inked the Taiwan Travel Act and the government green-lighted a license required to sell cutting-edge submarine technology to Taipei.

The U.S. State Department has also reportedly requested the deployment of a detachment of marines to help safeguard new facilities of the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington’s de facto consulate in lieu of formal diplomatic ties, in Taipei.

U.S. Marines usually guard missions in countries with which Washington has formal diplomatic ties.