Trump security adviser John Bolton meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss ‘Iran’s aggression’
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington Aug. 2. | AFP-JIJI

/

Trump security adviser John Bolton meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss ‘Iran’s aggression’

AP

JERUSALEM – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, has met with Israel’s prime minister in Jerusalem to discuss Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement Sunday saying the prime minister looked forward to discussing ways to roll back what he described as “Iran’s aggression in the region.”

Bolton was quoted by Israeli media as having told Netanyahu that Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs were “right at the top of the list” of issues to discuss.

Bolton has been a strident critic of the nuclear deal signed between world powers and Iran, which the United States backed out of earlier this year. He has pushed for greater pressure on Tehran to ensure it halts support for terrorism and its development of ballistic missiles and a nuclear weapons program.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelans rest next to their belongings at a bus terminal after being expelled from the Pacaraima border control point by Brazilian civilians, in Santa Elena, Venezuela, Sunday.
Brazil to send troops to town bordering Venezuela amid clashes between migrants and locals
The Brazilian government plans to send troops to the border town of Pacaraima after residents there attacked Venezuelan migrants. Government-run news agency Agencia Brasil said Sunday that the P...
U..S President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington Friday as he departs for a fundraiser in West Hampton Beach, New York. Trump on Sunday angrily denounced the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election meddling as "McCarthyism at its WORST!," insisting he had authorized his White House counsel to testify to bring the matter to a close.
Trump tweet tantrum terms Russia probe 'McCarthyism at its WORST!'
Donald Trump on Sunday angrily denounced the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election meddling as "McCarthyism at its WORST!" as he slammed a report that the White House counsel had given investigat...
Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force last year. Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials' security clearances. Brennan said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he's been contacted by a number of lawyers about the basis of a potential complaint.
Ex-CIA chief John Brennan considers legal action to stop security clearance revocations
Former CIA Director John Brennan said Sunday that he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials' security clearanc...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington Aug. 2. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,