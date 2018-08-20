Look at China, North Korea, Iran for election meddling, not Russia: U.S.
John Bolton, national security adviser, listens during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

/

Look at China, North Korea, Iran for election meddling, not Russia: U.S.

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday singled out China, North Korea and Iran as countries that could possibly meddle in American elections — as President Donald Trump railed about a probe into Russian interference in 2016.

Trump himself pointed the finger of blame on Saturday, tweeting: “All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China.”

When asked about the tweet, Bolton also mentioned Beijing, which is currently at an impasse with Washington on trade talks.

“I can say definitively that it’s a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we’re taking steps to try and prevent it,” Bolton told ABC News. “So all four of those countries, really.”

When pressed for further details, especially with relation to China, Bolton was vague, saying he could not offer details.

“I’m telling you (that) looking at the 2018 election, those are the four countries that we’re most concerned about,” he told the network’s “This Week” news program.

Trump has intensified his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and whether his campaign team colluded with Moscow to sway the contest in the Republican’s favor.

On Sunday, the president called the probe “McCarthyism at its WORST!”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington Aug. 2.
Trump security adviser John Bolton meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss 'Iran's aggression'
President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, has met with Israel's prime minister in Jerusalem to discuss Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement ...
Venezuelans rest next to their belongings at a bus terminal after being expelled from the Pacaraima border control point by Brazilian civilians, in Santa Elena, Venezuela, Sunday.
Brazil to send troops to town bordering Venezuela amid clashes between migrants and locals
The Brazilian government plans to send troops to the border town of Pacaraima after residents there attacked Venezuelan migrants. Government-run news agency Agencia Brasil said Sunday that the P...
U..S President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington Friday as he departs for a fundraiser in West Hampton Beach, New York. Trump on Sunday angrily denounced the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election meddling as "McCarthyism at its WORST!," insisting he had authorized his White House counsel to testify to bring the matter to a close.
Trump tweet tantrum terms Russia probe 'McCarthyism at its WORST!'
Donald Trump on Sunday angrily denounced the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election meddling as "McCarthyism at its WORST!" as he slammed a report that the White House counsel had given investigat...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

John Bolton, national security adviser, listens during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,