Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya in new standoff as rescue ship drifts in limbo
The Diciotti ship of the Italian Coast Guard, carrying rescued migrants, enters the Sicilian port of Trapani, southern Italy, in July. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanded Sunday that other European countries take in the 177 migrants rescued on Thusday by the Diciotti after his Maltese counterpart, Michael Farrugia, insisted that the 'only solution' is for the Diciotti to dock at the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. | IGOR PETYX / ANSA / VIA AP

/

Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya in new standoff as rescue ship drifts in limbo

AP

ROME – Italy’s firebrand interior minister threatened Sunday to return to Libya 177 migrants who have been aboard an Italian coast guard ship for days following another standoff with Malta.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanded that other European countries take in the migrants after his Maltese counterpart, Michael Farrugia, insisted that the “only solution” is for the Diciotti ship to dock at the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The Diciotti, working under the EU’s Frontex Mediterranean rescue operation, has been off Lampedusa after rescuing the migrants Thursday. Italy asked Malta to take them in, but Malta refused, saying the migrant boat wasn’t in distress and that the migrants declined Maltese assistance, preferring to continue toward Italy.

In a tweet Sunday, Farrugia accused Italy of rescuing the migrants in Maltese waters “purely to prevent them from entering Italian waters.”

Salvini, who has refused to allow aid groups to dock in Italy, shot back: “Or Europe decides to help Italy concretely, starting with the 180-odd migrants aboard the Diciotti, or we’ll be forced to do what will definitively stop the smugglers’ business: bring the people recovered at sea to a Libyan port,” the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying.

If carried out, Salvini’s threat could pose legal issues for Italy, since the Italian government has already been faulted by the European Court of Human Rights for using its own ships to return migrants to Libya. Italy has gotten around that 2012 court ruling by helping Libya’s coast guard better patrol its own coasts to bring migrants back.

Italy’s transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, demanded that Europe open its ports, and tweeted Sunday that Malta’s position was “worthy of sanction.”

Malta has defended its actions as entirely consistent with international law.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington Aug. 2.
Trump security adviser John Bolton meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss 'Iran's aggression'
President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, has met with Israel's prime minister in Jerusalem to discuss Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement ...
Venezuelans rest next to their belongings at a bus terminal after being expelled from the Pacaraima border control point by Brazilian civilians, in Santa Elena, Venezuela, Sunday.
Brazil to send troops to town bordering Venezuela amid clashes between migrants and locals
The Brazilian government plans to send troops to the border town of Pacaraima after residents there attacked Venezuelan migrants. Government-run news agency Agencia Brasil said Sunday that the P...
U..S President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington Friday as he departs for a fundraiser in West Hampton Beach, New York. Trump on Sunday angrily denounced the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election meddling as "McCarthyism at its WORST!," insisting he had authorized his White House counsel to testify to bring the matter to a close.
Trump tweet tantrum terms Russia probe 'McCarthyism at its WORST!'
Donald Trump on Sunday angrily denounced the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election meddling as "McCarthyism at its WORST!" as he slammed a report that the White House counsel had given investigat...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Diciotti ship of the Italian Coast Guard, carrying rescued migrants, enters the Sicilian port of Trapani, southern Italy, in July. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanded Sunday that other European countries take in the 177 migrants rescued on Thusday by the Diciotti after his Maltese counterpart, Michael Farrugia, insisted that the 'only solution' is for the Diciotti to dock at the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. | IGOR PETYX / ANSA / VIA AP

, , , , , , , ,