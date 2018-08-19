After Gunma helicopter crash, installation of flight recorders in small aircraft to be pushed

Kyodo

The transport ministry plans to promote the installment of low-priced flight data recorders in small aircraft after a spate of accidents involving helicopters and propeller planes without the device, ministry officials said Sunday.

Flight data recorders play a vital role in post-accident investigations as they provide data on altitude and speed changes of aircraft as well as the status of engines, but small aircraft are not required by law to install such devices in Japan and few are equipped with them.

When a small plane or helicopter is involved in an accident, investigators face difficulties in identifying the causes without flight data recorders.

A rescue helicopter crashed in Gunma Prefecture earlier this month, and all nine crew members were later confirmed dead. The Bell 412EP chopper, which belonged to the prefectural government, had no flight data recorder.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is now considering streamlining the procedures needed to prove the safety of simplified and lower-priced flight data recorders, according to the officials.

Under Japanese law, airplanes with a maximum take-off weight of over 5.7 tons and helicopters over 7 tons are required to have flight data recorders.

Small airplanes can still be equipped with flight data recorders but the cost of installing the device — several tens of thousands of yen — is seen as one reason why many do not have them.

Flight data recorders can gather around 80 types of data. Simplified devices, made overseas and cheaper than conventional ones, can record around 10 types of basic data, along with visual images and audio recordings of the cockpit.

