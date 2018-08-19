Osaka Prefecture police catch ‘frustrated’ 14-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed woman with knife
﷯A 14-year-old boy pushed a 40-year-old woman to the ground and allegedly stabbed her in the chest and abdomen as she delivered newspapers in Osaka Prefecture in July. | GETTY IMAGES

OSAKA – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing a newspaper delivery woman in Osaka Prefecture in July, police said.

The teenager said it was a random attack.

The boy, a junior high school student, admitted he intended to kill the 40-year-old woman. He was quoted by police as saying, “I felt frustrated. I stabbed her because I wanted to kill a person.”

According to the police, the boy is suspected of stabbing the woman in the chest and abdomen with a knife on a street in Suita around at 3:30 a.m. on July 18.

She was seriously injured in the attack, and one stab was made close to her heart. The boy told police during questioning on a voluntary basis that he stabbed the woman as she happened to pass by and that he did not care who he attacked.

Police narrowed their investigation down to the boy from some characteristics of clothing and shoes as well as images from a security camera near the attack site which showed he rode a bike in the early morning several days ago.

The woman was pushed to the ground while delivering newspapersand the student stabbed her without saying anything, police said.

