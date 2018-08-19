Toyota ordered to pay $242 million in damages over Texas Lexus accident

A Texas jury has ordered Toyota Motor Corp. to pay $242.1 million in damages to a Dallas-area couple over a rear-end collision that resulted in injuries to their two children, a law office working for the plaintiffs said.

In the September 2016 accident, the front seats of the family’s Lexus ES 300, Toyota’s luxury brand, failed and collapsed back, injuring the two kids, who had been strapped into child safety seats in the rear, it said Friday.

The jury concluded that although the front seats of the Lexus ES 300 were unreasonably dangerous, Toyota failed to warn about the dangers, which amounted to gross negligence, according to the law office.