Japan’s traditional festivals face money problems
Participants join the Awa Odori traditional dance festival in the city of Tokushima on Aug. 13. | KYODO

JIJI

Traditional local festivals are having a more difficult time securing finances to cover event costs.

In the western city of Tokushima, the “Awa Odori” traditional local folk dance festival saw record-low visitor numbers this year, partly due to the fallout from confusion which resulted from financing difficulties.

“We’ve managed to generate profits,” said Taku Okuno, an organizing committee official of the Yosakoi Soran Festival in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

While festival costs, including for security, are on the rise because of the increasing scale of the events, the organizer has not received public subsidies.

The organizer is struggling to secure funds for the early summer festival, with the sponsoring companies changing almost every year. “Although we don’t aim to make profits, we’re fighting every year,” Okuno said.

The situation is similar for Nagasaki Kunchi, a festival lasting nearly 400 years as a ritual of Suwa Shrine, a Shinto shrine in the southwestern city of Nagasaki. Each city district needs to secure some 30 million yen every year for the festival to cover the costs for floats and other items used in dedicatory dance by shrine parishioners.

An official of a group that aims to promote the traditional performing arts of Nagasaki said that residents are struggling to gather funds for Nagasaki Kunchi.

Some residents who have moved to areas outside Nagasaki Prefecture are not interested and so are reluctant to contribute money to the festival, the official said, adding that the efforts to secure financial resources are tough.

Meanwhile, an association for organizing the Gion Festival in the western city of Kyoto started to tap into crowdfunding in 2017.

The association successfully procured more than 13 million yen in 2017 and over 4 million yen this year, with both figures surpassing its targets.

On its website, the association calls on people to “cooperate for the project, and feel the excitement and elegance of the festival.”

At Aomori Nebuta Festival in the northeastern city of Aomori, the ticket prices for spectator seats were raised by some 15 percent to ¥3,000 in 2017 due to a decline in sales and rising labor costs.

“Passing down what our predecessors did is our duty,” an executive committee official for the festival justified, seeking understanding for the price hike. “We want to cherish the tradition.”

