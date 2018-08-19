Poaching headache prompts Japan to consider tough new export rules for sea cucumbers

With the poaching of sea cucumbers in Japan showing no sign of abating amid strong sales of the delicacy in China, the government is considering establishing a system to ensure proof of authorized harvest is presented at the time of export.

Sea cucumbers from Hokkaido are particularly popular in the Chinese market, although poaching has been reported in other areas of the country, including the prefectures of Aomori in the northeast and Hiroshima in the west.

According to the Finance Ministry’s trade statistics, the country’s exports of sea cucumbers totaled ¥22.9 billion ($207 million) in 2017, with most of them shipped to Hong Kong and mainland China. Processed items were traded at around ¥27,000 per kilogram.

In a bid to stamp out the poaching, the Fisheries Agency is considering requiring sea cucumber exporters to present to customs officials certificates of origin issued by fisheries cooperatives to prove where the delicacies were caught. The agency treats sea cucumbers as a crucial export item along with scallops and pearls.

Authorities are concerned that proceeds from their trading serve as a funding source for organized crime syndicates.

Police arrested members of crime syndicates and others on suspicion of poaching some 450 kg of sea cucumbers on the coast of Ishikari, Hokkaido, and about 400 kg on the coast of Wakkanai, also in the prefecture, in May and June, respectively.

A group of poachers typically includes a diver, an operator of an inflatable boat and someone who keeps watch from ashore, according to authorities.

A senior Hokkaido police official warned that the poaching cases handled by police in Japan are “just the tip of the iceberg,” referring to around 30 annual cases in recent years.

Amid a diminishing harvest in Hokkaido, poaching has been seriously eating into the earnings of local fishermen since money from sea cucumber fishing accounts for around 30 to 50 percent of their income, according to an official from the fisheries cooperative in the town of Suttsu.

In Hokkaido, the haul of sea cucumbers decreased to 2,143 tons in 2016 from 2,835 tons in 2007. Locals have installed surveillance cameras around the fishing grounds and intensified patrols of the area to stop poachers.

“We need measures to prevent poaching from the standpoint of the conservation of resources as well,” said Masahito Hirota, a research group leader at the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency. He pointed out that some areas have suspended the fishing of sea cucumbers due to the decline of their populations.