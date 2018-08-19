Experts hold symposium in Tokyo on weapons transfers ahead of key arms treaty meeting

JIJI

Experts in and outside Japan held a symposium in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss the vision against the reality of global arms transfers, ahead of a five-day meeting of countries part of the Arms Trade Treaty, also in Tokyo, starting Monday.

A number of countries are involved in arms transfers, Owen Greene, a professor at Britain’s Bradford University, said at the Meiji University symposium, noting that some countries sell massive amounts of arms while others sell old weapons by refurbishing them.

He thus stressed the importance of each country to treat the matter as its own problem.

Nobushige Takamizawa, Japan’s permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament, said that not only weapons of mass destruction claimed numerous lives, but small firearms have as well.

Promoting the implementation of the ATT will lead to global peace, said Takamizawa, who is set to chair the meeting of parties to the treaty.

The ATT, which came into effect in 2014, is aimed at regulating conventional arms trade,specifically covering weapons in eight categories — battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, large-caliber artillery systems, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, warships, missile launchers and missiles, and small arms and light weapons.

A total of 97 countries and regions are part of the ATT, including Brazil, which joined the treaty Tuesday as its newest member.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A site at Self-Defense Forces facility in Akita Prefecture where the government is planning to deploy an Aegis Ashore interceptor battery is seen last month.
Japan's Defense Ministry to request record ¥5.3 trillion budget for fiscal 2019
The Defense Ministry is considering making a record request of over ¥5.3 trillion for the fiscal 2019 budget, informed sources said. The amount will be over ¥100 billion bigger ...
Participants join the Awa Odori traditional dance festival in the city of Tokushima on Aug. 13.
Japan's traditional festivals face money problems
Traditional local festivals are having a more difficult time securing finances to cover event costs. In the western city of Tokushima, the "Awa Odori" traditional local folk dance festiva...
Sea cucumbers confiscated from poachers by police off the coast of Ishikari, Hokkaido, are displayed in May.
Poaching headache prompts Japan to consider tough new export rules for sea cucumbers
With the poaching of sea cucumbers in Japan showing no sign of abating amid strong sales of the delicacy in China, the government is considering establishing a system to ensure proof of authoriz...

, ,