Ex-nurse served third arrest warrant in suspected serial murder case

A former nurse at a Yokohama hospital has been served a third arrest warrant in a suspected serial poisoning murder case that took place about two years ago.

The suspect, Ayumi Kuboki, 31, admitted the fresh murder allegations against her, the Kanagawa Prefectural Police said Saturday.

According to the third arrest warrant, Kuboki allegedly killed Asae Okitsu, 78, by injecting an antiseptic into her IV drip bag kept at the nurse station between roughly 7:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2016.

Okitsu’s condition worsened suddenly after the IV drip was administered to the patient by a different nurse on the morning of Sept. 16, and she died around 1:40 p.m. the same day, according to the police.

Okitsu was initially judged to have died of illness. But the same surfactant substance contained in the antiseptic was detected in her blood sampled before her death.

When Okitsu was hospitalized on Sept. 13 the same year, she was not in serious condition.

Kuboki was served two arrest warrants last month, on suspicion of similarly poisoning two 88-year-old male inpatients to death in September 2016. At the hospital, the two men were in the same room, and Okitsu was in a different room.