Japan seeks removal of latest ‘comfort woman’ statue in Taiwan
Members of a Taiwanese NGO rally outside the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Taipei Tuesday to demand that the Japanese government apologize to Taiwan's 'comfort women.' | AFP-JIJI

Japan seeks removal of latest ‘comfort woman’ statue in Taiwan

JIJI

TAIPEI – Japan’s de facto embassy in Taiwan has requested the removal of a statue in Tainan symbolizing the “comfort women,” officials said Friday.

The Taipei office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association asked officials of the Kuomintang, Taiwan’s biggest opposition party, to take “appropriate” action over the statue, which was installed with the party’s support, association officials said.

The term comfort women refers to the masses of girls and women, many of them Korean, who were forced to provide sex for Imperial Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Taipei office head Mikio Numata, Japan’s de facto ambassador to Taiwan, met on Wednesday with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou, who attended the statue’s unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, and with Kuomintang chief Wu Den-yih on Thursday.

Numata explained Japan’s position and called for action, saying the statue, one of many popping up in South Korea and the United States, runs counter to Japan’s efforts.

After effectively requesting the removal of the statue, both of the Taiwanese politicians repeated their party’s views on the matter, the officials said.

The group that set up the statue was established in April with Kuomintang support. The statue, in fact, stands on the premises of a local branch of the Kuomintang.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
New 'smishing' scams baiting smartphone clients of Sagawa Express
Police are on alert for SMS phishing attacks in which scammers claim to be from parcel delivery firm Sagawa Express Co. The new crime, known as "smishing," or SMS phishing, involves short...
With Osaka likely to host the nation's first casino resorts, local politicians and their corporate allies are hoping to secure money and jobs from them.
Osaka leaders revel as casinos bid for attention
When the Diet passed a law governing the operation of integrated casino resorts last month, public celebrations were few. Media polls showed strong public opposition to casinos, with respondents ci...
Image Not Available
Okinawa delays reversal on base landfill work as Tokyo pauses ahead of poll to replace Onaga
The Okinawa Prefectural Government on Friday postponed withdrawing its approval for landfill work needed to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from Ginowan to Nago. The development c...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of a Taiwanese NGO rally outside the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Taipei Tuesday to demand that the Japanese government apologize to Taiwan's 'comfort women.' | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,