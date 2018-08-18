Japan sees rise in text-message phishing scams disguised as notices from delivery firm

Police are on alert amid a surge in reports of text-message phishing attacks sent to smartphones in which the perpetrators claim to be from the parcel delivery firm Sagawa Express Co.

The scam attempts to guide users to fake websites and often prompts them to send personal information via text message. Police believe an increase in home deliveries due to the growth of online shopping is behind the surge.

Late last month, a 29-year-old man in Mie Prefecture received a text message disguised as a notice of attempted delivery that included a website address containing the word “Sagawa.”

Although he was not sure whether he had recently made an order, he visited the website, which displayed the logo of Sagawa Express. The site urged him to install an app on his smartphone.

Finding the request strange, he called the telephone number of the sender of the original message — only to reach a man who had nothing to do with Sagawa Express.

According to Sagawa Express, such messages and related websites are fake. The fraudulent websites lead visitors to install an app that will steal their IDs, passwords and credit card information.

In some cases, those who installed the app, which runs on Google Inc.’s Android operating system, ended up having their phones secretly used to send more phishing messages, sources said.

In some cases, visitors to fake websites were prompted to enter their personal information, including phone numbers, instead of installing an app.

Sagawa Express has confirmed over 20 types of fake text messages. The company says it never uses text messages to contact customers.

According to the Information-Technology Promotion Agency, the number of consultations regarding emails masquerading as messages from Sagawa Express totaled 10 in the January-June period but jumped to 110 in July.

The agency warns people not to visit dubious websites or allow their phones to install apps whose providers are unknown. The agency advises people who have installed a suspicious app to delete it after switching their phones to airplane mode.

Similar consultations have been made to Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department, as well as to the Hokkaido, Iwate, Toyama and Fukuoka prefectural police departments. Using Twitter and other channels, police are alerting the public about the type of scam.

An MPD official pointed to the possibility that the attackers will pretend to be from other major companies.