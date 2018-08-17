/

Japanese government panel begins discussions on reducing plastic waste

Kyodo

A government panel began discussions Friday on setting a strategy to sharply cut plastic waste amid rising international concern over the marine pollution it causes.

Japan, which produces the largest amount of plastic waste per capita after the United States, has lagged behind other countries in taking steps to combat ocean pollution by reining in the use of plastics such as disposable containers and shopping bags.

The subcommittee of the Central Environment Council aims to draw up a draft strategy including numerical goals by the end of this year.

“In order to lead the world in tackling the plastic waste issue, I expect the panel to compile an effective strategy,” Environment Minister Masaharu Nakagawa said at the meeting.

A panel member pointed out that Japan has been slow to introduce measures such as banning the sale and use of plastic shopping bags. Another member said it would be important to offer Japan’s advanced technology to other countries dealing with the problem.

The subcommittee is chaired by Shinichi Sakai, a professor at Kyoto University, and includes stakeholders such as the Japan Plastics Industry Federation.

From the next meeting, the panel will study how to efficiently recover and recycle disposable plastic items, promote bioplastics that are derived from biomass sources and easily decomposable in nature, and help developing countries tackle the issue.

Plastic items that are dumped in the ocean are broken down by waves and ultraviolet rays to become microplastics. Microbeads widely used for cosmetics and toothpaste also constitute such waste.

Microplastics are difficult to collect once they enter the water, and tend to absorb harmful chemicals and accumulate inside fish, birds and other animals as they make their way up the food chain.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has estimated that the annual inflow of plastic waste into the oceans in 2010 stood at 4 million to 12 million tons, greatly affecting the marine ecosystem and environment, as well as damaging fishing and tourism industries.

In June during a summit in Canada, five members of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the European Union endorsed the Ocean Plastic Charter with the aim of making all plastic products reusable, recyclable and recoverable by 2030.

Along with the U.S., Japan refused to sign it, citing “lack of preparedness.”

Later in June, the Diet passed a bill calling on businesses such as toothpaste makers to stop using microplastics in their products and make efforts to reduce use of plastic pieces measuring up to 5 millimeters. But the legislation lacks penalties for those that do not comply.

Apart from the national policy, some domestic companies have started to take proactive, voluntary measures. Japanese family restaurant operator Skylark Holdings Co. Ltd. announced Friday a plan to eliminate single-use plastic straws from its stores in and outside of the country by 2020.

The Japan Cosmetic Industry Association urged its members in 2016 to restrict use of microplastics, while Oriental Land Co., operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, began using shopping bags made of bioplastic derived from sugarcane ethanol in 2015.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. Ishiba said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party should not rush on revising the Constitution.
Setting himself apart from Abe, Shigeru Ishiba says he's opposed to Article 9 revision for now
Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's main political foe, said Friday that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party should not rush moves to revise the Constitution's wa...
Image Not Available
Search for crashed Gunma helicopter was delayed due to incorrect information, operator and author...
Search and rescue operations following the crash of a disaster response helicopter in eastern Japan last week appear to have started 47 minutes later than they could have begun, the transport minis...
Many dispatch workers are expected to lose their jobs after Sept. 30, three years after the controversial revised staffing law took effect.
Many temp workers to see contracts terminated from September due to staffing law
Many temporary workers dispatched by staffing agencies are expected to see their contracts ended without renewal after Sept. 30, the third anniversary of a revised staffing law coming into effect. ...

, ,