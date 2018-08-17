Fox News presenter Ainsley Earhardt makes ‘communist Japan’ gaffe

Fox News presenter Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday mistakenly stated that the U.S. defeated “communist Japan” in an impassioned criticism of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had said America “was never that great.”

Ainsley Earhardt proudly remembers the time that the United States “defeated communist Japan,” proving we are truly a Great country. pic.twitter.com/xFMHWtuQ8v — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 16, 2018

“We defeated communist Japan, radical Islamists … We’re the most generous country in all of the world. Yes, we have our faults, but because of this country our world is definitely a better place. We are great,” Earhardt said on the Fox & Friends news program.

She was reportedly taking a swipe at Cuomo’s blunt denial of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“We’re not going to ‘Make America Great Again.’ It was never that great,” Cuomo said at a bill signing event on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

“We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”

Earhardt’s gaffe was not the first time Fox News proved unaware of the facts when talking about Japan.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which triggered a nuclear crisis in Fukushima Prefecture, the news network misidentified Shibuya Eggman, a music venue in Tokyo, as one of Japan’s nuclear plants on a botched map intended to show locations of atomic power plants.