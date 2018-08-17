‘Hacky hack hack’: Australian teen breaches Apple’s secure network
When Apple learned that its mainframe had been hacked multiple times over a year, it contained the access and called the police. | REUTERS

/

‘Hacky hack hack’: Australian teen breaches Apple’s secure network

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – A schoolboy who “dreamed” of working for Apple hacked the firm’s computer systems, Australian media has reported, although the tech giant said Friday no customer data was compromised.

The Children’s Court of Victoria was told the teenager broke into Apple’s mainframe — a large, powerful data processing system — from his home in the suburbs of Melbourne and downloaded 90GB of secure files, The Age reported late Thursday.

The boy, then age 16, accessed the system multiple times over a year as he was a fan of Apple and had “dreamed of” working for the U.S. firm, the newspaper said, citing his lawyer.

Apple said in a statement Friday that its teams “discovered the unauthorized access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement.”

The firm, which earlier this month became the first private-sector company to surpass $1 trillion in market value, said it wanted “to assure our customers that at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised.”

An international investigation involving the FBI and the Australian Federal Police was launched after the discovery, The Age reported.

The federal police said it could not comment on the case as it is still before the court.

The Age said police raided the boy’s home last year and found hacking files and instructions saved in a folder called “hacky hack hack.”

“Two Apple laptops were seized and the serial numbers matched the serial numbers of the devices which accessed the internal systems,” a prosecutor was reported as saying.

A mobile phone and hard drive were also seized whose IP address matched those detected in the breaches, he added.

The teen has pleaded guilty and the case is due to return to court for his sentencing next month.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Vehicles jam a road during the morning rush hour in Jakarta. Yamaguchi Wrecker Co. of Japan is providing tow trucks to local authorities in Indonesia to help them remove illegally parked vehicles.
Yokohama-based tow truck builder to export 44 wreckers to congested Indonesia
Yamaguchi Wrecker Co., Japan's leading tow truck supplier, is providing wreckers to local authorities in Indonesia so it can ease the country's heavy traffic jams. The company says it has receiv...
Image Not Available
Nikkei rises after Wall Street surges on U.S.-China trade talk news
Stocks bounced back Friday after getting a boost from an overnight rise in U.S. equities. The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 78.34 points, or 0.35 percent, to end at 22,270.38 on the To...
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Ken Saito (front, third from left) attends the opening ceremony of the Japan pavilion at Food Expo 2018 in Hong Kong on Thursday.
Hong Kong move to lift 3/11 food ban on four prefectures praised by farm minister
The agricultural minister on Thursday welcomed Hong Kong's decision to partially lift a ban on food imports from five prefectures imposed after the 2011 Fukushima crisis and said exports to Hong...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

When Apple learned that its mainframe had been hacked multiple times over a year, it contained the access and called the police. | REUTERS

, ,