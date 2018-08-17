U.N. rights experts allege ‘tens of thousands’ of workers being exploited and exposed to radiation risks in Fukushima cleanup
Decomissioning work is continuing at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings. | KYODO

U.N. rights experts allege ‘tens of thousands’ of workers being exploited and exposed to radiation risks in Fukushima cleanup

Kyodo, Reuters

GENEVA – Three United Nations human rights experts criticized the Japanese government for allegedly exploiting and putting at risk the lives of “tens of thousands” of people engaged in cleaning up operations at and around the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the experts expressed their deep concerns “about possible exploitation by deception regarding the risks of exposure to radiation, possible coercion into accepting hazardous working conditions because of economic hardships, and the adequacy of training and protective measures.”

“Workers hired to decontaminate Fukushima reportedly include migrant workers, asylum seekers and people who are homeless,” the experts said, adding they were “equally concerned about the impact that exposure to radiation may have on their physical and mental health.”

The press release called on the Japanese government to urgently “protect tens of thousands of workers who are reportedly being exploited and exposed to toxic nuclear radiation in efforts to clean up the damaged Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.”

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which owns the nuclear power station that was crippled by tsunami in 2011 that set off meltdowns, has been widely criticized for its treatment of workers and its handling of the cleanup, which is expected to take decades.

The statement was issued by Baskut Tuncak, special rapporteur on the disposal of hazardous substances and wastes, Urmila Bhoola, special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, and Dainius Puras, special rapporteur on physical and mental health.

Tuncak is next month expected to present a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council aimed at strengthening the protection of workers exposed to toxic substances.

The U.N. rights experts have been engaged in a dialogue with the Japanese government since last year, they said, with the government accepting to “follow up” on some recommendations.

A spokesman for Tepco and a foreign ministry official said they were unable to immediately comment on the statement.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A new Boeing 777-300ER aircraft arrives at the Air Self-Defense Force's Chitose base in Hokkaido on Friday morning.
Japan takes delivery of new Boeing state jet in Hokkaido ahead of next year's service
A new Japanese government airplane to be used for overseas visits by imperial family members and the prime minister arrived in Hokkaido from Switzerland Friday morning ahead of its entry into servi...
The Kasumigaseki district in Tokyo, where ministries and government agencies are concentrated, is seen in September 2014.
Japan probing ministries over padded employment rates of disabled
Japan has begun investigating ministries and agencies suspected of having padded its employment rates of people with disabilities for over 40 years to match a legal requirement, government sources ...
A printed poster displayed near Tondabayashi train station on Tuesday shows images of rape suspect Junya Hida, who escaped from a police station in Osaka Prefecture on Sunday evening.
Escaped rape suspect may have snatched purses in Osaka while on the run
A rape suspect who escaped from an Osaka Prefecture police station earlier this week may have snatched purses from several people since going on the run, investigative sources said Thursday....

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Decomissioning work is continuing at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings. | KYODO

, , , ,