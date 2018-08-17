U.N. rights experts allege ‘tens of thousands’ of workers being exploited and exposed to radiation risks in Fukushima cleanup

Three United Nations human rights experts criticized the Japanese government for allegedly exploiting and putting at risk the lives of “tens of thousands” of people engaged in cleaning up operations at and around the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the experts expressed their deep concerns “about possible exploitation by deception regarding the risks of exposure to radiation, possible coercion into accepting hazardous working conditions because of economic hardships, and the adequacy of training and protective measures.”

“Workers hired to decontaminate Fukushima reportedly include migrant workers, asylum seekers and people who are homeless,” the experts said, adding they were “equally concerned about the impact that exposure to radiation may have on their physical and mental health.”

The press release called on the Japanese government to urgently “protect tens of thousands of workers who are reportedly being exploited and exposed to toxic nuclear radiation in efforts to clean up the damaged Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.”

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which owns the nuclear power station that was crippled by tsunami in 2011 that set off meltdowns, has been widely criticized for its treatment of workers and its handling of the cleanup, which is expected to take decades.

The statement was issued by Baskut Tuncak, special rapporteur on the disposal of hazardous substances and wastes, Urmila Bhoola, special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, and Dainius Puras, special rapporteur on physical and mental health.

Tuncak is next month expected to present a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council aimed at strengthening the protection of workers exposed to toxic substances.

The U.N. rights experts have been engaged in a dialogue with the Japanese government since last year, they said, with the government accepting to “follow up” on some recommendations.

A spokesman for Tepco and a foreign ministry official said they were unable to immediately comment on the statement.