Trump claims farmers are doing well but data beg to differ
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

Trump claims farmers are doing well but data beg to differ

Bloomberg

CHICAGO – President Donald Trump said Thursday that American farmers are starting to prosper. But recent data tell a different story.

“They are, I hear, despite everything they’re starting to really do well,” Trump said in comments broadcast from a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “They’re selling the corn and they’re selling the soybean and they’re selling everything, at levels that are soon going to be pretty good levels.”

Benchmark soybean futures prices are down about 14 percent since China first proposed slapping tariffs on U.S. supplies in April. China followed through on the threat in July.

Agricultural prices in general remain weak. The Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex, which comprises soybeans and seven other major farm products, hasn’t really recovered since touching a record low last month. Producer sentiment declined last month, according to the Purdue University-CME Group Agricultural Economy Barometer. The U.S. Agriculture Department is projecting farm net income of $59.5 billion this year, the lowest since 2006.

China bought more than $12 billion worth of soybeans from the U.S. last year, according to USDA statistics. The administration said last month it plans to offer $12 billion in aid to farmers affected by the trade conflict.

China “attacked our farmers by trying not to buy from our farmers,” Trump said. “They know the farmers like Trump and I like them. I love them.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People walk near the gate of Tsinghua University in Beijing in 2016.
Hackers at 'China's MIT' targeted U.S. firms, government after Alaska trade mission: researchers
Hackers operating from an elite Chinese university probed American companies and government departments for espionage opportunities following a U.S. trade delegation visit to China earlier this yea...
Image Not Available
1770s cartoon commemorating Boston Tea Party to be auctioned
A political cartoon published shortly after the Boston Tea Party is hitting the auction block. Heritage Auctions says the rare print celebrating the Dec. 16, 1773, act of rebellion is expected t...
Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow sits behind U.S. President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington Thursday.
Where White House boasts a U.S. boom, most economists see a blip
Is the latest pickup in U.S. economic growth destined to slow in the years ahead as most analysts say? Or, as the Trump administration insists, is the economy on the cusp of an explosive boom th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,