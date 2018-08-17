Bin Laden raid commander slams Trump’s ‘McCarthy-era’ tactics, asks that his security OK also be revoked
Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, Adm. William H. McRaven (right), and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict, Michael D. Lumpkin testify before the Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in 2014. McRaven, commander of the Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, condemned President Donald Trump on Thursday for revoking the security clearance of former CIA chief John Brennan and asked that his be withdrawn as well. | AFP-JIJI

/

Bin Laden raid commander slams Trump’s ‘McCarthy-era’ tactics, asks that his security OK also be revoked

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – William McRaven, commander of the U.S. Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, condemned President Donald Trump on Thursday for revoking the security clearance of former CIA chief John Brennan and asked that his be withdrawn as well.

The decorated retired Navy admiral, in an open letter published in The Washington Post, defended Brennan as “one of the finest public servants I have ever known” and accused Trump of using “McCarthy-era tactics.”

“Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John,” McRaven said. “He is a man of unparalleled integrity, whose honesty and character have never been in question, except by those who don’t know him.

“Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency,” he said.

McRaven was the head of U.S. Joint Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014 and supervised the SEAL raid that killed bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

“Like most Americans, I had hoped that when you became president, you would rise to the occasion and become the leader this great nation needs,” McRaven said.

“A good leader tries to embody the best qualities of his or her organization,” he said. “A good leader sets the example for others to follow.

“A good leader always puts the welfare of others before himself or herself.

“Your leadership, however, has shown little of these qualities,” McRaven said. “Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.

“If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken,” McRaven said. “The criticism will continue until you become the leader we prayed you would be.”

Trump revoked the security clearance of Brennan on Wednesday and warned several other prominent critics that they too risk being blacklisted.

Following the president’s summit last month with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Brennan — who headed the CIA under Obama — described Trump’s behavior as “nothing short of treasonous.”

Trump for his part accused the ex-spy chief of tossing around “unfounded and outrageous allegations — wild outbursts on the internet and television — about this administration” and engaging in “increasingly frenzied commentary.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. Senate adopts resolution backing free press after Trump brands media enemy of the people
The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution affirming support for a free press and declaring that "the press is not the enemy of the people." The nonbinding resolution approved ...
A memorial for Jeremy Stoke of the Redding Fire Department, in Redding, California, is seen Aug. 10. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says in a report that Redding firefighter Stoke, 37, died July 26, after he was enveloped in seconds by a fire tornado with a base the size of three football fields and winds up to 165 mph.
Massive flaming tornado engulfed fallen California firefighter: report
A firefighter who died while helping people evacuate a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado that at one point reached a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit (1,480 degrees Cels...
Three medical workers check on an Ebola patient in a Biosecure Emergency care Unit (CUBE) on Wednesdaty in Beni, Congo. The new ETC will hold 10 Biosecure Emergency care Unit (CUBEs), which will be used for the first time to treat Ebola patients and are currently being constructed by (ALIMA), the Alliance for International Medical Action, in response to the ebola outbreak.
No handshakes, no helmets in eastern Congo city as it braces for Ebola onslaught
A mobile blood-testing lab. Hand-washing stations on street corners. Motorcycle taxi drivers forbidden from sharing spare helmets. If Ebola is coming, the city of Goma in eastern Congo wants to be ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, Adm. William H. McRaven (right), and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict, Michael D. Lumpkin testify before the Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in 2014. McRaven, commander of the Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, condemned President Donald Trump on Thursday for revoking the security clearance of former CIA chief John Brennan and asked that his be withdrawn as well. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,