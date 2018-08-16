Janome to release smartphone-controlled sewing machine

Janome Sewing Machine Co. said it will launch a sewing machine for embroidery that can be controlled from smartphones and tablets.

It will be the world’s first sewing machine that can be controlled by smartphone, the company based in Hachioji, Tokyo, said Wednesday.

The small IJ521 can create embroideries up to 102 sq. millimeters but cannot sew straight lines.

Using a dedicated app called dot Customizer, users can pick from a selection of 260 designs and choose the size they want. The machine can also embroider letters.

The product will be available at major electronics retailers nationwide from Aug. 27. First-year sales are estimated at 1,500 units.