/

Railway Tokyu looks to turn Shibuya’s street-side walls into an ad medium

Kyodo

Let’s swamp the walls of Shibuya.

That’s railway Tokyu Corp.’s latest catch phrase for a campaign to swamp the walls of stores and housing in Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya district with a single advertisement.

The company is aiming to use up to 100 locations for the campaign by April 2019, not only to turn them into a new ad medium but also to improve the dim and scary image of Shibuya’s graffiti-flooded back streets.

Ads on street-side walls aren’t popular yet in Japan. Tokyu, therefore, will look for walls in conspicuous places and maintain them on behalf of the owners. If the owners agree to the plan, Tokyu will erase any graffiti and pay them in accordance with ad size and period of time.

Ads in Shibuya tend to be large and placed higher up on buildings. But the ads on street walls will be placed at eye level, which Tokyu believes will provide a great visual impact.

The company has been working on 30 places involved in the project since July. And in September, Tokyu will hold a street art exhibition in collaboration with young street artists. It is also considering extending the campaign to walls beyond the streets of Shibuya.

“We hope that different ways of expression in different places will also make people enjoy the process of searching and finding them,” said a Tokyu official.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Abraham Lincoln's iconic stovepipe hat is photographed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois, in 2007. The hunt for auctioneers to sell off valuable Lincoln artifacts to pay a $9.7 million debt began Wednesday, but the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Foundation cautioned a sale isn't imminent. The foundation voted in a private meeting to begin seeking an auction house to dispose parts of the Taper collection of 1,400 items related to Lincoln.
Debt forcing hunt for Lincoln-item auctioneers but library says sale not yet imminent
The hunt for auctioneers to sell off parts of a valuable collection of Lincoln artifacts, including an iconic stovepipe hat and gloves bloodied the night he was assassinated, to settle a $9.7 milli...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago June 14. Tesla is forming a special committee to evaluate Musk's plan to take the company private.
SEC subpoenas Tesla as scrutiny grows after Goldman hints at adviser role
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to Tesla Inc. regarding Chief Executive Elon Musk's plan to take the company private and his statement that funding was "secured," Fox...
People walk past a Turkish flag on a mosque compound in Istanbul Wednesday. The Turkish government's framing of its problems as an epic battle for sovereignty against outside enemies, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump, resonates among core supporters.
Turkey braces for hard times amid currency crisis, festering spat with U.S.
Some Turks are reacting with defiance to their plunging currency and an escalating trade and political dispute with the United States — an indication that they are ready to endure economic pain and...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Walls with graffiti (top) are replaced by advertisements (bottom) in this handout photo provided by Tokyu Corp. | KYODO

, ,