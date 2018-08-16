Yokohama kin to receive fallen soldier’s second WWII ‘good luck flag’ after getting first one in 2016

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – Relatives of fallen Japanese soldier Masamoto Abe will receive his second Yosegaki Hinomaru — a “good luck flag” signed by friends and family that Japanese soldiers carried into battle during World War II — as it has been mailed from Astoria, Oregon, to its home in Yokohama.

In April, Ralph Wood, 85, contacted Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that in nine years has returned more than 200 flags to Japanese families who lost soldiers in the war, on behalf of the Gold Bar, Washington, post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to determine whether “the mysterious flag” on the club’s wall was authentic.

When Obon Society received the paperwork, they recognized the name on the flag and quickly confirmed with their Japanese scholars that the flag belonged to the same Masamoto Abe of Kanagawa Prefecture whose flag they returned in 2016.

Wood, who served in the Marines during the Korean War, told Kyodo News he is pleased the flag is going back to its place of origin and into the “hands of the people who knew and respected the man who carried it into battle.”

Next week Abe’s nephew, Hisashi Abe, 81, will again receive one of his uncle’s flags in the mail. Two years ago this month, he received the first of his uncle’s flags through the cooperation of Obon Society and the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Masamoto Abe went to war with two Hinomaru flags, which were recovered from his body in New Guinea. A U.S. Army veteran took one of the flags, signed by co-workers at Nippon Carbon Co., to Portland, Oregon. For decades, the second flag, which features signatures from Abe’s family and neighbors, resided in Washington state.

“What are the chances of that happening?” Keiko and Rex Ziak, co-founders of Obon Society, wrote to Kyodo News. “Most families will never receive any items from their missing relative; this family will receive two!”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Chinese fishing vessel is seen near the disputed Senkaku Islands last August.
In sign of better ties, China tells fishermen to steer clear of disputed, Japan-held Senkaku islets
In another sign of improving bilateral relations, Chinese fishery authorities have instructed fishermen not to get close to the disputed Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, a source said. The inst...
This photo shows a female panda born on Tuesday at the Adventure World zoo in Wakayama Prefecture.
Female panda born at Wakayama zoo in western Japan
A female giant panda was born at a zoo in the town of town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, the facility's operator said Wednesday. The mother panda, Rauhin, 17, gave birth Tuesday mor...
Daryl Weathers poses for a picture at his home in Seal Beach, California, Tuesday. Weathers was aboard the USS Abner Read after it hit a sea mine left by the Japanese after they abandoned Kiska Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands in 1943.
Survivor of newly found WWII shipwreck off Alaska: 'So many' to rescue
Daryl Weathers remembers trying to pull men from the sea off Alaska's Aleutian Islands after a U.S. Navy destroyer hit a mine left by the Japanese following the only World War II battle fought on N...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This Hinomaru flag, belonging to fallen WWII Japanese soldier Masamoto Abe and kept in the United States, will be returned to his relatives in Yokohama this month. | OBON SOCIETY / VIA KYODO

, , ,