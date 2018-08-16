/

White House says it values diversity but won’t disclose staff numbers to back its claim

AP

WASHINGTON – White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House values diversity, but she would not say how many black staffers there are in the West Wing.

Pressed by reporters Wednesday for a specific number, Sanders said: “I’m not going to go through and do a count.”

The lack of diversity in President Donald Trump’s administration has come under fresh scrutiny in the wake of a new tell-all book from former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was the highest ranking African-American official on Trump’s staff.

Sanders added: “We would love to diversify our staff and continue to do so.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The U.S. District Courthouse is seen Wednesday as closing arguments are given in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia.
Prosecution tells jury Paul Manafort's trail is 'littered with lies' as closing arguments end
Paul Manafort lied to keep himself flush with cash and later to maintain his luxurious lifestyle when his income dropped off, prosecutors told jurors Wednesday in closing arguments at the former Tr...
Image Not Available
Ohio hiker missing for a week found alive on flank of Mount St. Helens
An Ohio man has been found alive on a flank of Mount St. Helens, nearly one week after he set out on a day hike and failed to return, authorities said Wednesday. Rescuers found Matthew B. Mathen...
Migrants are seen on board the MV Aquarius as the rescue ship approaches the harbor of Valletta Wednesday.
Rescue ship Aquarius arrives in Malta after Europe migrant-sharing deal
The Aquarius rescue ship arrived in Malta on Wednesday after EU countries thrashed out a deal to take in the 141 migrants onboard, defusing another diplomatic standoff in the Mediterranean. Loud...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, takes a question during a White House press briefing in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,